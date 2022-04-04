Miranda Lambert Delivers Surprise Performance at Her Nashville Bar Casa Rosa While Skipping 2022 Grammys

Despite skipping the 2022 Grammys, country music superstar Miranda Lambert delivers an incredible surprise performance at her Nashville Bar Casa Rona on Sunday (April 3rd) instead.

According to Taste of Country , Miranda Lambert stopped by the bar while her friend and backup singer, Gwen Sebastian was performing. The country music songstress performed her hit duet with Elle King, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home).” The single was nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 2022 Grammys.

One fan shared some snaps of Miranda Lambert’s performance at Casa Rosa. “Our Nashville trip is complete!! We got a picture with Gwen Sebastian who is Miranda Lambert’s backup singer!! Miranda lambert was also at her bar tonight! I got to see her but left before seeing her perform. I love Nashville!”

The media outlet also reports that prior to her impromptu performance at Casa Rosa, Miranda Lambert explained that she was unable to attend the 2022 Grammys. She is currently preparing for her upcoming tour. She is teaming up with Little Big Town for the reboot of her Bandwagon Tour. It will kick off this spring. Lambert is also planning to release her upcoming album, “Palomino,” at the end of April.

“So I’m slammed this month. With the record coming out and everything,” Miranda Lambert shared. This is the second award show she was unable to attend in the past month. Lambert missed the ACM Awards because she was in Europe at the time. Although she didn’t win either of the 2022 Grammys she was nominated for, Lambert was dubbed Entertainer of the Year at the ACM Awards .

Miranda Lambert Opens Up About Her Upcoming Album ‘Palomino’

While recently chatting with Rolling Stone , Miranda Lambert shares more details about her upcoming album “Palomino.”

“These songs are fun to write,” Miranda Lambert stated about the album’s tracks. “Even the sad ones. I was playing my mom and dad some songs, and my dad was like, ‘You seem jubilant about music right now.’ I’m glad he could see that on my face. Because there’s been times where, about every August, I’d call my parents and say I’m quitting because I’m exhausted.”

While asking about who she is excited about in music currently, Miranda Lambert quickly mentions Lainey Wilson. “She’s a new female artist on the country scene. And It think she is so bad—. I’m a big fan of Miley Cyrus. Her ‘Plastic Hearts’ album is great and gets me pumped up. I’ve been diving into French music lately as well. It’s soothing. And I kind of love making up my own story that I think some of the songs are about. Because I don’t speak French.”

