Troy, NY

‘Rock for Deniro & Friends’ concert planned after abandoned Troy puppy case

By Harrison Gereau
 2 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – After hearing about Deniro’s case earlier this year, several local bands decided to get together and help out those who can’t ask for help themselves. Proceeds from the event, titled “Rock for Deniro & Friends”, will go towards helping the animals at Mohawk Hudson Humane Society (MHHS) that come in with injuries from abuse or neglect.

The concert is scheduled for April 30 at 7 p.m., at the Fuze Box in Albany. Admission costs $10, and you must be 18-years-old to enter the venue. If you’re not able to make the event, you can donate directly to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society online .

Hamagrael Elementary hits $250k donated to American Heart Association

Deniro the Rottweiler was found crying for help on a cold February morning by a good samaritan who traced the cries back to a box on the streets of Troy. The dog was then taken to MHHS where they found the pup had a broken jaw, discolored and hanging tongue, and blood all over his fur.

It was a long road to recovery from there. Deniro had a four-hour surgery on his jaw just days after he was found, where veterinarians had to place plates on both sides of his jaw with seven screws on the right side and eight on the left.

Broadalbin BSA-G Troop collects 275 pounds of trash

Most recently, on March 24, Marguerite Pearson at MHHS said Deniro is growing fast and awaiting his next surgery to have those plates in his mouth removed. Meanwhile, police have tracked down his alleged abuser.

In late February, the Troy Police Department arrested Khadijah Davis, 34, of Troy , and charged her with section 353 of the NYS Agriculture & Markets Law for the abuse. Davis later missed her scheduled court appearance for the case and had her court date rescheduled. There has been no word on her sentencing.

