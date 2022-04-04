ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seth Greenberg Says Coach K Will Have Trouble Letting Go of Duke's Final Four Loss to North Carolina

By Stephen Douglas
The Big Lead
 2 days ago

The North Carolina Tarheels beat the Duke Blue Devils in the Final Four on Saturday night . It was the final game of Mike Krzyzewski 's historic coaching career and the second time in a month that Duke was eliminated by their biggest rival . According to ESPN's Seth Greenberg, these losses are going to weigh heavily on the mind of Coach K for a long time.

"Coach K is going to wake up Wednesday morning and go, 'alright, what's my why?' So he's going to have all this time to look back and he's not going to think about the championships, the Olympic gold medals, the players whose lives he's impacted, it's going to go back to, quite honestly, the last game at Cameron and that last game in the semifinals against North Carolina. This one's going to be hard to let go."

For Duke fans, this is a somber idea. That their beloved Coach K, who yelled at them during his retirement ceremony after the first loss to North Carolina, will not be able to fully enjoy his retirement. For everyone else though... You hate to see it.


This article was originally published on thebiglead.com as Seth Greenberg Says Coach K Will Have Trouble Letting Go of Duke's Final Four Loss to North Carolina .

Comments / 3

John Harriston
2d ago

Coach K simple got out coached. They lost 2 games to UNC in the past month. Also, did not like the fact he announced his retirement so early. It would have been better for his players if he had waited until after the season finished.

Reply
2
The Big Lead

Nick Wright: Lakers Dead, Died a Miserable Death

The Los Angeles Lakers have been remarkably consistent in their ability to fall short of any reasonable expectations this season and last night was yet another shining example of the hellish existence LeBron James has invited every geriatric millennial to share. All of the shows will be all over the disaster against the lowly Houston Rockets, which featured James passing up a look at the victory in favor of Carmelo Anthony and Russell Westbrook missing a bunny at the rack to perhaps officially eliminate the Lakers from having any hope. Because First Things First is, by definition, first, Nick Wright was able to blaze the trail for today's discourse. And he held nothing back.
NBA
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

