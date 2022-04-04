ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s Why SZA Was on Crutches at the 2022 Grammys

By Mike Nied
 2 days ago
SZA answered the question that was on everyone's mind while watching the 2022 Grammys ceremony last night (April 3): Why was SZA on crutches at the Grammys?. The Ctrl star and her "Kiss Me More" collaborator Doja Cat delivered one of the most delightfully chaotic moments of the awards show when...

