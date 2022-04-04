ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood County, KS

One killed in Greenwood County house fire

By Ryan Newton
 2 days ago

VIRGIL, Kan. (KSNW) — One person was killed in a fire Saturday night in the town of Virgil in Greenwood County.

Officials say the call came in of a fire with a person trapped at 106 E. Randolph Street. When fire crews went to the address, they found a two-story home engulfed in flames.

One person escaped from a second-story window. However, firefighters were unable to enter due to heavy fire.

Once they got the fire extinguished, they found one person dead inside. The identity of that person hasn’t been released. The person who escaped the fire was transported to the hospital.

Human remains found in north Wichita

The fire is believed to have started with an electrical appliance. However, the cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office. The home was a complete loss.

Olathe police need help identifying young boy

OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe Police Department is requesting public assistance in identifying a young boy. Police located the child near West Santa Fe Street and North Normandy Street on Saturday. Anyone who can identify the child is urged to contact the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363. KMBC 9...
Deputies find Kansas couple dead after 911 call

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas woman and her husband have died in an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Linda Marie Vidosh-Zempel, 68, called 911 around 6:42 p.m. Monday and told dispatchers her husband, John Alfred Zempel, was dead. She then hung up the phone. When deputies went to the couple’s […]
Man hospitalized after incident at I-70 rest area

ELLSWORTH COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 12:30p.m. Friday in Ellsworth County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2021 Hyundai Elantra driven by Martin Miquel Estrada, 29, Kansas City, Mo., entered the westbound rest area at I-70 and Kansas 156. The driver did not make the...
Double homicide victims were living in shed, court documents say

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — New court documents have been released regarding the deaths of 38-year-old Bonnie Galloway and 30-year-old Connor O’Callaghan on Super Bowl Sunday. Brandon Gage Prouse, 20, was arrested on Feb. 15 in relation to a shooting that killed two people on Super Bowl Sunday and charged five days later. According to an affidavit, on […]
10-year-old falls to his death in Great Bend

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - A 10-year-old boy died after a fall last week, according to the Great Bend Police Chief. The chief said the boy died on Thursday in what he called an unfortunate accident. The Great Bend Post reports that first responders were called to a residence in...
Woman pleads to hitting cyclist, then shooting him

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita woman who was charged with first-degree murder in a hit-and-run and a shooting in east Wichita has pled guilty to a lesser charge. A jury trial for Charity Blackmon, 32, was scheduled to begin Monday, but the district attorney’s office said she pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree intentional murder […]
