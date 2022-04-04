Driver arrested after driving the wrong direction on US31, causing collision

If you have ever lived on a corner, you probably have experienced the wrath of some very horrible drivers. Why when some people come to a corner, they feel the need to drive over your grass I do not know. The cost of their insurance if they have any must be very high. One woman in Three Rivers Michigan has had enough and went to Facebook to voice or write her opinion. She wrote on a Three Rivers Group Facebook page the following:

THREE RIVERS, MI ・ 19 DAYS AGO