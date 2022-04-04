ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, IN

Driver arrested after driving the wrong direction on US31, causing collision

By Melissa Hudson
abc57.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- A driver whose BAC was twice the legal limit was arrested after colliding with another vehicle while driving northbound in the southbound lanes...

abc57.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Driver arrested in deadly hit-and-run on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police arrested a driver in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash from last month. Indianapolis Metropolitan police said preliminary charges against 28-year-old Brooke Bowling include failure to remain at the scene of an accident resulting in death, driving while suspended with a prior and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Semi driver arrested after fatal crash in Tipton Co.

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Tipton County have arrested an Ohio man in connection to a deadly crash on U.S. 31. According to investigators, Bruce Patterson, 22, of Uhrichsville, Ohio, was driving a semi tractor-trailer on U.S. 31. They say as Patterson approached the traffic light at 31 and Division Road, the light turned […]
TIPTON COUNTY, IN
Idaho State Journal

Police: Wrong-way driver's head-on collision with car leaves two dead

Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 1:19 AM on March 22nd, 2022, on Interstate 84 in Ada County, east of Eagle Road. A 29-year-old male, from Simi Valley, California was driving a Toyota Corolla westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-84. A 38-year-old male, from Boise was driving a Hyundai Sonata eastbound in the eastbound lanes of I-84. The two vehicles collided at milepost 47. Both drivers were pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. Traffic on eastbound side of I-84 was blocked for approximately two and a half hours to allow emergency responders to clear the scene. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
ADA COUNTY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
County
Marshall County, IN
Marshall County, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
The Independent

Terrifying video of woman stabbing officer after car crash is released by police

Body camera footage released by the St Lucie County Sheriff’s Office on Florida’s eastern coast shows a 22-year-old deputy being stabbed in the neck by a 21-year-old woman as he investigated a traffic accident. Deputy Cody Colangelo was responding to reports of a rollover crash on Wednesday night at around 11pm, but when he got to the crash site he found an empty vehicle. Witnesses told the officer that the driver, who was later identified as Leigha Michelle Day, 21, had left the car and ran down an embankment, according to WFLA. On Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said Ms...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Kalamazoo Gazette

Missing woman found dead in St. Joseph River

BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI -- A 22-year-old woman who was reported missing has been found dead in the St. Joseph River, Michigan State Police reported Monday, April 4. An Endangered Missing Advisory for Sithembile Dube was issued the evening of Sunday, April 3. Later that evening, about 8 p.m., MSP said Dube’s body was located in the St. Joseph River, near Berrien Springs.
BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving
95.3 WBCKFM

This Three Rivers Woman Has Had ENOUGH of Drivers Destroying Her Yard

If you have ever lived on a corner, you probably have experienced the wrath of some very horrible drivers. Why when some people come to a corner, they feel the need to drive over your grass I do not know. The cost of their insurance if they have any must be very high. One woman in Three Rivers Michigan has had enough and went to Facebook to voice or write her opinion. She wrote on a Three Rivers Group Facebook page the following:
THREE RIVERS, MI
Daily Mail

Arkansas man 'who slept for 19 years' after near-fatal crash in 1984 that left him paralyzed and in a coma before he miraculously awoke and started speaking in 2003 dies a week before his 58th birthday

An Arkansas man who miraculously awoke after being in a coma for 19 years following a near-fatal car crash in 1984 that left him paralyzed has died. Terry Wayne Wallis, 57 - who gained fame as 'the man who slept 19 years' - passed away on Tuesday surrounded by friends and family at Advanced Care Hospital in Searcy, just a week before his 58th birthday.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
FOX59

IMPD releases suspect images in 2021 shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for the public’s help finding two men wanted in connection to a 2021 shooting on Indy’s east side. Police say a man was found shot in the 2000 block of E. Michigan Street on June 26, 2021. He was shot in the leg and was treated and released from a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Daily Mail

Tragedy for elderly couple that vanished while driving RV through Nevada: Husband, 72, is found dead and his wife, 69, is airlifted to hospital after their empty camper is discovered stuck in the mud

An elderly Indianapolis couple who vanished ten day ago during a West Coast RV trip has been found on a remote mountain in Nevada - with the husband dead and the wife needing medical care - as the pair apparently tried to seek higher ground to call for help after their camper got 'stuck in the mud.'
ACCIDENTS
MyWabashValley.com

2 slain at Indiana gas station; police shoot, wound suspect

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a man fatally shot two people at a gas station in southern Indiana and took a woman at a restaurant hostage before officers shot and wounded him as he drove toward them. Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls says the man was...
NEW ALBANY, IN
US News and World Report

Police Find Drugs, Gun and Cash in Indiana Hotel Room

MARION, Ind. (AP) — Authorities have recovered drugs, a handgun and more than $3,800 in cash from a hotel room in Marion, Indiana. A man and woman also were arrested Friday at the hotel room following an investigation by a police drug task force, WANE-TV reported Sunday. Methamphetamine, fentanyl,...
MARION, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy