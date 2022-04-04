TABLE-Top 20 vehicles sold in the United States in Q1 2022

The 2022 Toyota Highlander is one of the best three-row SUVs on the market and its price makes it competitive with other three-row SUVs in the class. If you’re confused about which 2022 Toyota Highlander trim to buy, you’re not alone. Here are all the Highlander trims available, what they include, and how much they’ll cost you.

BUYING CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO