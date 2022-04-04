ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

TABLE-Top 20 vehicles sold in the United States in Q1 2022

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

April 4 (Reuters) - The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the United States in Q1 2022, as reported by automakers and ranked by total units. Top 20 vehicles sold in the United States in Q1 2022: RANK VEHICLE Q1 2022 Q1 2021 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 140,701 203,797 -31.0 2 Ram P/U 127,116 148,836 -14.6 3 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 121,107 126,591 -4.3 4 Toyota RAV4 101,192 114,255 -11.4 5 Jeep Grand Cherokee 75,117 55,198 +36.1 6 Toyota Highlander 66,026 63,831 +3.4 7 Toyota Camry 61,505 78,151 -21.3 8 Honda CR-V 58,579 93,766 -37.5 9 GMC Sierra P/U 56,617 62,917 -10.0 10 Chevrolet Equinox 56,036 63,218 -11.4 11 Toyota Tacoma 53,182 66,449 -20.0 12 Toyota Corolla 47,501 72,520 -34.5 13 Jeep Wrangler 45,551 49,646 -8.2 14 Nissan Rogue 45,235 86,720 -47.8 15 Ford Explorer 42,736 65,244 -34.5 16 Honda Accord 42,039 46,591 -9.8 17 Ford Escape 39,962 40,990 -2.5 18 Honda Civic 38,515 55,903 -31.1 19 Nissan Altima 38,295 32,017 +19.6 20 Nissan Sentra 27,131 37,238 -27.1 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Recall alert: GM warns windshield wipers can fail on 680,000 SUVs

DETROIT — Car manufacturer General Motors is recalling nearly 682,000 vehicles because of a risk that the windshield wipers can fail. The recall is for the Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain for the 2014 and 2015 model years, The Associated Press reported. Ball joints in the windshield wiper module can corrode, causing one or both windshield wipers to fail.
DETROIT, MI
gmauthority.com

2022 Chevy Silverado 22-Inch Bright Chrome Wheels Currently Unavailable To Order

General Motors revealed the refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 late last year, pulling the sheets in September and introducing a broad range of changes and updates for the light-duty pickup truck. Now, however, GM Authority has learned that the refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado is currently unavailable to order with the 22-inch Bright Chrome wheels.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nissan Vehicles#United States#Nissan Sentra#Toyota Corolla#Chevy#Jeep#Gmc Sierra P U#Bengaluru Newsroom
MarketWatch

Not ready for an electric vehicle, despite the spike in gas prices? Buckle up, here are some of the most fuel-efficient traditional cars

The sting of gasoline prices above $4 a gallon leaves some Americans rethinking their driving options, and just how aggressively they burn gas while driving. For some drivers, the double-edged sword of rising inflation after the worst days of the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s war in Ukraine leading to a spike in gas prices may push them into an electric vehicle.
GAS PRICE
Thrillist

General Motors Is Recalling 740,000 of Its SUVs

On Tuesday, General Motors announced a recall of more than 740,000 of its GMC Terrain SUVs dating between 2010 and 2017 model years. According to NBC, the headlight beams have been deemed too bright, causing a dangerous glare for oncoming drivers. The Detroit-based manufacturer tried to avoid the recall, even...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Pickup Trucks With the Best MPG Gas Mileage in 2022

In the past, you couldn’t find many efficient pickup trucks. However, these days, there are trucks in the compact, midsize, and full-size segments that provide respectable fuel economy. While not at the efficiency levels of sedans and SUVs, many truck models hold their own for gas mileage, especially ones that offer a hybrid powertrain. View the pickup trucks with the best mpg gas mileage in 2022.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Nissan
torquenews.com

Consumer Reports Lists the Most Fuel-Efficient Compact SUVs

Having a difficult time finding a used Corolla or Prius to save on fuel? More of a SUV owner than a little car guy anyways? Now might be a good time to take a look at 5-year-old compact SUVs with respectable fuel efficiency as a good alternative per Consumer Reports latest listing of fuel-efficient used SUVs they recommend for 2022.
BUYING CARS
US News and World Report

Ford, GM to Halt Production at Two Michigan Plants Due to Parts Shortage

(Reuters) -Ford Motor Co and General Motors will each halt production next week at a Michigan plant due to parts shortages, the two companies said separately on Thursday. No. 2 U.S. automaker Ford said it would suspend production at its Flat Rock Assembly Plant next week, where it builds the Mustang, due to the global semiconductor shortage.
MICHIGAN STATE
MotorBiscuit

2022 Toyota Highlander Trims: Which One Should You Buy?

The 2022 Toyota Highlander is one of the best three-row SUVs on the market and its price makes it competitive with other three-row SUVs in the class. If you’re confused about which 2022 Toyota Highlander trim to buy, you’re not alone. Here are all the Highlander trims available, what they include, and how much they’ll cost you.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

Best New and Used Cars and SUVs for Commuting in 2022

While people buy a sports car for driving excitement or a pickup truck for the utility that it provides, a commuter car serves one primary purpose. It enables you to complete your commute in a hassle-free and comfortable way. Take a look at the best new and used cars and SUVs for commuting in 2022.
CARS
Reuters

U.S. auto sales slide in Q1; Toyota outsells GM

April 1 (Reuters) - U.S. automakers on Friday reported a slump in first-quarter domestic sales, as the entire industry was slammed by chip shortages and disruptions to supply chains. Toyota, which in 2021 upstaged GM as the top-selling automaker in the United States, outsold the company in the first quarter...
RETAIL
NBC San Diego

General Motors Is Creating an Import Business to Send Certain Iconic Vehicles to China

DETROIT – General Motors is creating a new China-based premium import business focused on sales of high-margin, "iconic vehicles" from the U.S. The business, which GM is calling a start-up within the automaker, will focus on vehicles and potentially brands that are currently not available in the Chinese market, according to GM President Mark Reuss.
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

US: Tesla Substantially Increased Prices For All Models

Just several days after the previous price increase for some of the Model 3/Model Y versions, Tesla applied a more substantial price increase to all versions of all its cars in the U.S. Depending on the model/version, the change is from $2,000 to $12,500. In most cases, it's between 4%...
BUYING CARS
Reuters

Reuters

395K+
Followers
309K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy