Fairfax, OK

U.S. Mint to feature Maria Tallchief, other prominent women on 2023 quarters

By Emily Farris
 2 days ago
The U.S. Mint announced its newest lineup in the American Women Quarters Program and America's first Native American prima ballerina is one of them.

Maria Tallchief is set to be one of five women who will start appearing on a new set of quarters in 2023.

According to Osage News , Tallchief was born as Elizabeth Marie Tall Chief in 1925, on a reservation in Fairfax, Okla. She and her sister, Marjorie, were two of five Native American women from Oklahoma who rose to prominence in the ballet world from the 1940s through the 1960s.

RELATED: Marjorie Tallchief, famous Native American prima ballerina, dies

The new set is a part of the American Women Quarters Program to produce quarters that "celebrates the accomplishments and contributions made by women to the development and history of our country," according to the U.S. Mint.

This is the second year of the program and is expected to continue producing quarters for at least four years from 2022 until 2025.

Other notable women joining Tallchief on quarters in 2023 are:

Wilma Mankiller, the first female principal chief of the Cherokee Nation, was one of the first women in the program to be stamped on quarters in 2022.

United States Mint
2022 American Women Quarters - Wilma Mankiller

To learn more about the American Women Quarters Program, you can go to the U.S. Mint's website .

