Morbius hit theatres this weekend, and while it hasn't been met with the most positive reviews from critics, the movie did win the weekend box office. Morbius earned $39 million, which is about what was projected by Sony. The film stars Jared Leto who is known for making big transformations for his roles and staying in character during productions. Leto has lost and gained a dramatic amount of weight for parts in the past, including his Oscar-winning role in Dallas Byers Club. For Morbius, the star put himself through another intense weight loss and he, along with his director and co-stars, recently spoke to Yahoo! about his intense process.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO