PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — Four Oakland teens have been arrested after attempting a carjacking in the Stanford Shopping Center parking lot on Monday evening. Palo Alto police said their 24-hour dispatch center received a report of a carjacking at around 6:00 p.m. in the parking lot of the Stanford Shopping Center. Investigators said a female in her fifties had been seated inside her parked vehicle when a male suspect entered her passenger door and demanded the her purse and keys. A second suspect then opened the driver’s side door and demanded her purse. After the victim relinquished her belongings, police said, she...

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO