It's hard to believe it's been a year since the Alaskan sled dog, Beaver, who had been on the run in the Bangor area for weeks, was finally found and rescued. "In what's got to be one of the happiest endings, to a story that's had most of Bangor on alert for the past month: Beaver, the Alaskan Sled Dog has been found, safe and sound!

BANGOR, ME ・ 20 DAYS AGO