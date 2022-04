KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic High School is a family tradition for Sara Homan. Her husband, Ben, and his four siblings are KCHS alumni. The couple’s oldest son, Ben, graduated from the school in 2020, and their three younger children currently attend KCHS. Sara has been heavily involved at Kearney Catholic as a volunteer and school board member. On Friday, she will take on a new position as the KCHS Foundation director of advancement.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 6 DAYS AGO