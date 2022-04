WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Mason Mitchell and Abby Schuerman each had their own reasons for getting into powerlifting. For Schuerman, she had watched her family grow up in the sport. Her dad was a former state champion and now a coach. Her two older sisters thrived in the sport as she grew up watching them.

