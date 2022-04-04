ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Man sought after Indianapolis postal carrier robbed at gunpoint

By Matt Adams
FOX59
FOX59
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dpV1J_0eytDQnX00

INDIANAPOLIS – A man robbed a postal worker at gunpoint, police say.

According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the robbery happened around 7:20 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of S. Reisner Street on the near southwest side of Indianapolis.

Investigators said the mail carrier was approached by a Black male in his late teens or early 20s wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and dark pants. The man was about 5’8” and 150 pounds.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said a police report was filed in the case. The US Postal Inspection Service is the lead investigative agency.

From the US Postal Inspection Service:

This is an active investigation being worked by the US Postal Inspection Service. A reward up to $50,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone who has robbed or attempted to rob a letter carrier. Because protecting the Postal Service is the core mission of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, robbery investigations receive the highest level of response and attention.

Armed robbery of a postal employee is punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

Anyone with information should contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”) and reference Case No. 3702314 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 316-262-TIPS (8477) or 800-222-TIPS (8477).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nynLF_0eytDQnX00
Reward poster from US Postal Inspection Service
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 3

Related
FOX59

Carmel PD search for 2 seen using stolen credit cards at Walmart

CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is searching for two people in connection to a theft/fraud investigation. Police say the two individuals pictured were seen on surveillance video using stolen credit cards at the Walmart at 3221 W. 86th Street. The incident happened on March 2 at approximately 1:59 p.m.
CARMEL, IN
FOX59

IMPD releases suspect images in 2021 shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for the public’s help finding two men wanted in connection to a 2021 shooting on Indy’s east side. Police say a man was found shot in the 2000 block of E. Michigan Street on June 26, 2021. He was shot in the leg and was treated and released from a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WFYI

Deadly morning on the streets of Indianapolis

A child was struck by a car and killed Friday morning. The accident happened on the city’s east side near the intersection of 21st and Post Rd. The 7-year-old was at a bus stop outside of an apartment complex when he was hit in a roadway. Other students witnessed the incident. Two vehicles were involved, but one left the scene. Police are investigating the incident as a fatal crash and as a hit and run.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Motorious

Indianapolis Police Bust Chop Shop

Thanks to someone calling Indianapolis Police Department about some shots fired, investigators were able to blow the top off a chop shop. When officers originally responded to the call, they were told about two stolen vehicles kept in the area. After securing a search warrant, cops returned and checked 100 of the cars on the property, finding 20 of them had been stolen.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

ISP: Two Men From Gary Wanted in Indianapolis Homicide

GARY, Ind. — A shooting on I-465 in December left one person dead. Police have one suspect, and are on the hunt for the other two. On December 13th, 2021, around 3:30 a.m., Indiana State Police were called to I-465 southbound near Crawfordsville Road on a report of a shooting. Police found two people inside a car. One was dead, the other was injured. The victim was later identified as 28-year-old Miguel Emery.
GARY, IN
TheDailyBeast

Toddler Accidentally Kills Young Mom in Food-4-Less Parking Lot

A young mother was killed Saturday in the parking lot of a Food-4-Less after her toddler fired a gun in her direction. The tragedy occurred in Dolton, Illinois, a town about 20 miles south of Chicago, when Dejah Bennet, 22, was shot in the neck after her 3-year-old son found the weapon in the back of the car. Police detained the boy’s father, who was at the scene of the shooting, to determine whether or not he will be charged.
DOLTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Postal#Postal Worker#The Postal Service#Nexstar Media Inc
US News and World Report

Police Find Drugs, Gun and Cash in Indiana Hotel Room

MARION, Ind. (AP) — Authorities have recovered drugs, a handgun and more than $3,800 in cash from a hotel room in Marion, Indiana. A man and woman also were arrested Friday at the hotel room following an investigation by a police drug task force, WANE-TV reported Sunday. Methamphetamine, fentanyl,...
MARION, IN
WANE-TV

Indy man released from jail holds family hostage

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTTV) – Just after 10:00 p.m. Saturday, IMPD was dispatched to the 3300 block of Rue Chanel for a domestic violence call. Upon arrival, officers found an adult female and two children being held hostage by an adult male. Officers asked both of the kids to come...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX59

Driver arrested in deadly hit-and-run on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police arrested a driver in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash from last month. Indianapolis Metropolitan police said preliminary charges against 28-year-old Brooke Bowling include failure to remain at the scene of an accident resulting in death, driving while suspended with a prior and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Marion hotel room drug raid leads to arrest of one male

MARION, Ind. — On the afternoon of April 1, the JEAN Team Drug Task Force conducted an investigation with a search warrant at the Fairbridge Inn and Suites near the 6100 block of Corridor Dr. During the search, JEAN and the Emergency Response Team located the following: 68.7 grams of Methamphetamine, 37.5 grams of Fentanyl, […]
MARION, IN
FOX59

FOX59

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy