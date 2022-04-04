Man sought after Indianapolis postal carrier robbed at gunpoint
INDIANAPOLIS – A man robbed a postal worker at gunpoint, police say.
According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the robbery happened around 7:20 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of S. Reisner Street on the near southwest side of Indianapolis.
Investigators said the mail carrier was approached by a Black male in his late teens or early 20s wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and dark pants. The man was about 5’8” and 150 pounds.
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said a police report was filed in the case. The US Postal Inspection Service is the lead investigative agency.
From the US Postal Inspection Service:
This is an active investigation being worked by the US Postal Inspection Service. A reward up to $50,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone who has robbed or attempted to rob a letter carrier. Because protecting the Postal Service is the core mission of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, robbery investigations receive the highest level of response and attention.
Armed robbery of a postal employee is punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
Anyone with information should contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say "Law Enforcement") and reference Case No. 3702314 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 316-262-TIPS (8477) or 800-222-TIPS (8477).
