Ukrainian mayor found tortured and executed beside family in shallow grave

T he corpses of a missing Ukrainian mayor, her husband, and her child were recovered in a shallow grave, according to recently released images and Ukrainian officials.

Olga Sukhenko, mayor of the suburb of Motyzhyn outside of Kyiv, was initially kidnapped by Russian forces alongside her husband and son on March 23, Ukrainian officials said.



The Russians "tortured and murdered the whole family of the village head," said Anton Herashchenko, an adviser to the Ukrainian interior ministry.

"The occupiers suspected they were collaborating with our military, giving us locations of where to target our artillery," Herashchenko said. "These scum tortured, slaughtered, and killed the whole family."

Vadim Ghirda/AP EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - A Ukrainian policeman walks by a pit in the village of Motyzhyn, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022 where the bodies of the mayor of the village, Olga Sukhenko, her husband and son and that of a man believed to be a Ukrainian serviceman, who was not yet identified, lie. The pit is situated behind a plot of land with three houses where Russian forces had slept and were entrenched nearby and the killings appeared to be executions from close range in retaliation for not collaborating with the occupiers. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)



The bodies of Sukhenko, her husband, Ihor Sukhenko, and her son, Oleksandr, were uncovered by a reporter on a farm outside of Motyzhyn, according to a report .

One body had its head taped, the report noted, and a fourth body was found tied up.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk verified Sukhenko's murder and said at least 11 community officials are being held captive by the Russians across the nation.

Satellite images of mass graves, including a 45-foot trench seen Monday, have been released to the public throughout the past month, leading to strong condemnation by foreign leaders.

Vadim Ghirda/AP EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - The bodies of village mayor Olga Sukhenko, her husband and son and that of a man believed to be a Ukrainian serviceman, who was not yet identified, lie in pit in the village of Motyzhyn, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. The pit is situated behind a plot of land with three houses where Russian forces had slept and were entrenched. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)



Those responsible must "answer these alleged cases of crimes against humanity, war crimes and, why not say it, of genocide, too," said Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Russia is a "totalitarian-fascist state," and "the bloody massacres perpetrated by Russian soldiers deserve to be called by name: This is genocide," said Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

Rodrigo Abd/AP Bodies lie in a mass grave in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Ukrainian troops are finding brutalized bodies and widespread destruction in the suburbs of Kyiv, sparking new calls for a war crimes investigation and sanctions against Russia. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)



The images are akin to the acts of the Soviet and Nazi regimes, Estonia Prime Minister Kaja Kallas added.



"This is not a battlefield, it’s a crime scene. Mass killings of Ukrainian civilians by #Russia are clear war crime," Kallas tweeted.