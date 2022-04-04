ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ukrainian mayor found tortured and executed beside family in shallow grave

By Luke Gentile
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05G4Nb_0eytDH6E00

T he corpses of a missing Ukrainian mayor, her husband, and her child were recovered in a shallow grave, according to recently released images and Ukrainian officials.

Olga Sukhenko, mayor of the suburb of Motyzhyn outside of Kyiv, was initially kidnapped by Russian forces alongside her husband and son on March 23, Ukrainian officials said.


The Russians "tortured and murdered the whole family of the village head," said Anton Herashchenko, an adviser to the Ukrainian interior ministry.

WATCH: MEET HUNG CAO, THE NAVY COMBAT VETERAN RUNNING FOR CONGRESS

"The occupiers suspected they were collaborating with our military, giving us locations of where to target our artillery," Herashchenko said. "These scum tortured, slaughtered, and killed the whole family."

Vadim Ghirda/AP
EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - A Ukrainian policeman walks by a pit in the village of Motyzhyn, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022 where the bodies of the mayor of the village, Olga Sukhenko, her husband and son and that of a man believed to be a Ukrainian serviceman, who was not yet identified, lie. The pit is situated behind a plot of land with three houses where Russian forces had slept and were entrenched nearby and the killings appeared to be executions from close range in retaliation for not collaborating with the occupiers. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)


The bodies of Sukhenko, her husband, Ihor Sukhenko, and her son, Oleksandr, were uncovered by a reporter on a farm outside of Motyzhyn, according to a report .

One body had its head taped, the report noted, and a fourth body was found tied up.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk verified Sukhenko's murder and said at least 11 community officials are being held captive by the Russians across the nation.

Satellite images of mass graves, including a 45-foot trench seen Monday, have been released to the public throughout the past month, leading to strong condemnation by foreign leaders.

Vadim Ghirda/AP
EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - The bodies of village mayor Olga Sukhenko, her husband and son and that of a man believed to be a Ukrainian serviceman, who was not yet identified, lie in pit in the village of Motyzhyn, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. The pit is situated behind a plot of land with three houses where Russian forces had slept and were entrenched. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)


Those responsible must "answer these alleged cases of crimes against humanity, war crimes and, why not say it, of genocide, too," said Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Russia is a "totalitarian-fascist state," and "the bloody massacres perpetrated by Russian soldiers deserve to be called by name: This is genocide," said Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

Rodrigo Abd/AP
Bodies lie in a mass grave in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Ukrainian troops are finding brutalized bodies and widespread destruction in the suburbs of Kyiv, sparking new calls for a war crimes investigation and sanctions against Russia. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)


The images are akin to the acts of the Soviet and Nazi regimes, Estonia Prime Minister Kaja Kallas added.


CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"This is not a battlefield, it’s a crime scene. Mass killings of Ukrainian civilians by #Russia are clear war crime," Kallas tweeted.

Comments / 8

Danielle Lillie
1d ago

I feel sad but mostly angry that the USA has played a part in this and continues to do so. Both by what it has done and what it has failed to do. AGAIN we sit by as a Hitler commits atrocities and hem and haw not doing everything it can. What happened to NEVER AGAIN?? Too many were too busy calling the opposition here horrible names while you are seeing in REAL TIME 1939 GERMANY playing out in Ukraine.

Reply(1)
3
MAD MAX1985
2d ago

just read another article that said 2 Russian soldiers are dead and 28 are in intensive care. Ukraine civilians are poisoning food and giving it to the Russian soldiers. also 500 Russian soilders have alcohol poisoning of a unknown origin. good that's what they get for invading a country. keep up the good work Ukrainian civilians

Reply
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Russia's feared Wagner mercenaries are spotted in Ukraine for the first time after British officials warned more than a thousand had been deployed

The Wagner Group of Kremlin-backed mercenaries has been pictured in Ukraine for the first time amid fears as many as 1,000 fighters have been deployed to the war. The shadowy military company which has been linked to a string of killings, rapes and war crimes around the world is known as Putin's private army which carries out his dirty work at an arm's length from the state.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Russian soldier leaps out of his tank as it is blown to pieces in ambush: Videos show how Ukrainian resistance continues, with devastating attacks on armoured vehicles

This is the extraordinary moment a Russian soldier leapt from his tank after it came under aerial bombardment from Ukrainian anti-tank missiles - as Kyiv's forces continue to resist Putin's forces. Two separate clips recorded in recent days in the besieged cities of Mariupol and Kharkiv have shown Russian military...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mateusz Morawiecki
Person
Kaja Kallas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crimes Against Humanity#Mayor#War Crimes#Genocide#Ukrainian#Motyzhyn#Russians#Navy#Congress#Ap
The Independent

AP PHOTOS on Day 39: Horrific findings after Russian retreat

Bodies wrapped in black tarp lie in a mass grave on the outskirts of Kyiv as Ukrainian troops assess the destruction after Russian troops withdrew from the area.In another village, the bodies of a mayor, her husband and son, and of a man believed to be a Ukrainian serviceman, also lie in a muddy pit behind a plot of land with houses where Russian forces had slept.A lifeless body of a man with his hands tied behind his back is discovered on the ground in Bucha, northwest of Kyiv. Ukrainian authorities accuse Russian forces of committing war crimes and leaving...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Daily Mail

More than 400,000 Ukrainians including 84,000 children have been abducted and taken to Russian cities and may be used as 'hostages' to force a surrender, Kyiv warns

Russia has abducted hundreds of thousands of civilians into its territory and could seek to use them as leverage in peace talks, Kyiv has claimed. Lyudmyla Denisova, Ukraine's ombudsman, said 402,000 civilians - of which 84,000 are children - have been taken 'hostage' by Vladimir Putin's army. Russia gives almost...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Doing their duty? Wounded Russian soldiers look distinctly awkward as they are handed courage medals by Putin’s deputy defence minister after fighting during the invasion of Ukraine

Footage has emerged of several wounded Russian soldiers frozen with fear and regret as they wait in line to receive medals of honour from Russia's deputy minister of defence. The soldiers had not long returned from the frontlines in Ukraine, where they had sustained a variety of crippling injuries amid Putin's invasion.
MILITARY
The Week

Putin's 'Achilles heel' in Ukraine is Russians believing their 'soldiers are dying unnecessarily,' CNN says

Soviet Russia finally pulled out of Afghanistan because fierce Afghan resistance, fueled by U.S.-provided Stinger missiles, were eating away at Russian forces, eventually resulting in 15,000 Russian deaths. "Today the death toll of Russian troops in Ukraine could already match those killed over 10 years in Afghanistan," CNN's Nic Robertson reported early Thursday, citing NATO estimates.
POLITICS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
197K+
Followers
63K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy