San Bernardino, CA

San Bernardino selects 1st Black police chief in department's 116-year history

 2 days ago

The city of San Bernardino is making history with its new police chief.

Last week, the city announced Darren Goodman, the police chief in Upland, has been selected to lead the San Bernardino Police Department. He will be the first Black police chief in the department's 116-year history.

"Chief Goodman brings to San Bernardino a wealth of experience, leadership, and knowledge of this region," said City Manager Robert Field in a statement. "We are very pleased that he will be joining us."

Goodman has served as Upland's police chief for the last four years. Before that, he was with the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department for 27 years.

"During the early years of my career, several of my assignments were in San Bernardino. I am very familiar with the city, many community members, and the high caliber of police officers that work at the San Bernardino Police Department," said Goodman. "I am not oblivious to the challenges the city has had in the past, but I believe in the potential of San Bernardino. I am humbled and excited about the fact that as a Police Chief, with a team of dedicated police officers, we play a critical role in protecting and improving the quality of life that residents and business owners of San Bernardino strive to preserve."

Goodman is also an adjunct professor at California State University San Bernardino. His starting date as police chief is June 1.

Comments / 3

Dom inick Alcantara
2d ago

Should have left out black like it's out of the norm and making it a big deal. I don't see what the big deal is about being black. Is the standards and expectations lowered for being black? Regardless congrats to this man.

