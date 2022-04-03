New exhibit of photos taken during the Ahmaud Arbery state trial unveiled

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – To help kick off the start of Donate Life Month in April, Donate Life KY and UK Arts in HealthCare have partnered to display the “Faces of Donation” exhibit at UK Chandler Hospital’s Hamilton Gallery through April 29. The Donate Life KY exhibit features portraits of local Black organ donors, donor families, recipients, and physicians, illustrated by Louisville artist and University of Kentucky graduate Charles Rice, creator of “ArtbyRice.” Each portrait represents someone in Kentucky who has been impacted by organ donation.
