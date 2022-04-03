ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

New exhibit of photos taken during the Ahmaud Arbery state trial unveiled

By Flynn Snyder
WRDW-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Members from Savannah State University unveiled a new exhibit of student photos taken during the Ahmaud Arbery state trial Saturday. The students...

www.wrdw.com

