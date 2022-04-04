ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Congressional Redistricting Map to be signed into law today

By Amanda Engel
 2 days ago
Governor Hogan has announced that he will sign the new congressional map drawn and passed by the MGA last week .

This after the Governor's office says the defendants, through the Maryland Office of the Attorney General, dropped the appeal of the decision declaring the previous map unconstitutional.

“We are pleased Governor Hogan has agreed to sign the proposed congressional redistricting map approved by the General Assembly.  This map, like the one previously passed by the General Assembly, is Constitutional and fair.  Both sides have agreed to dismiss their appeals, and our state can move forward to the primary election.”

-Attorney General Brian E. Frosh

The bill signing is expected to begin at 2:30pm.

Judge Lynn Battaglia on Friday denied approval for this new map , because it was an advisory opinion, and the map hadn't yet been signed into law.

She noted that in appeals courts, where the case was expected to go next, "advisory opinions are not well regarded."

"I don't know how I'd rule on the merits, because we don't have enough information," said Judge Battaglia during Friday's hearing.

Governor Hogan's Director of Communications says that no further action is needed from the judge.

Delegate Neil Parrott, one of the plaintiff's in the case against the original map, released a statement, that says in part, "by not taking the case to the Maryland Court of Appeals, the State concedes that Judge Battaglia’s decision will stay in effect. Attorney General Frosh and the Democrat Leadership may have been concerned about losing their appeal and that the Court of Appeals would have drawn a map that was more favorable to the citizens of Maryland than the gerrymandered map that the legislature passed last week.”

“I have been glad to fight for fair representation for the people of Maryland for over 10 years with Judicial Watch’s help."

- Delegate Neil Parrott

And just over a half hour before the scheduled bill signing, Senate President Bill Ferguson and Speaker Adrienne Jones released a joint statement.

This story is breaking and will be updated with additional information.

NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
3 News Now

Iowa House and Senate pass bill to shorten unemployment benefits by 10 weeks

Iowa workers would have 10 fewer weeks of unemployment benefits under a bill passed Wednesday by the Iowa House and Senate. House File 2355 is an amended version of a proposal by Gov. Kim Reynolds. It shortens the maximum amount of unemployment to 16 weeks, down from 26 weeks under current law. The bill also redefines a suitable job, requiring unemployed workers to accept lower-paid offers earlier in their job search.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Lawmakers: Major legislation passed both chambers on Day 39, next-to-last day of the session

On Friday, the Georgia Senate voted to OK a controversial bill banning teachers from teaching “divisive concepts” in schools. House Bill 1084 would ban teaching that the U.S. is fundamentally racist, that one race is superior, that individuals should feel responsible for the actions of other people of the same race, and that individuals are consciously or unconsciously racist because of their ethnicity. The bill faced sharp criticism from Democrats, teachers, and students who say the bill could stifle important classroom discussions.
AL.com

Department of Justice warns states not to block gender-affirming care

The U.S. Department of Justice is reminding all states that there are federal constitutional and statutory provisions in place to protect transgender youth against discrimination, including when they are seeking gender-affirming care. In a letter Thursday addressed to all U.S. state attorneys general, Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, for the...
