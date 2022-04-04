ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Motorcyclist killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=437GFk_0eyt9Dfh00

The California Highway Patrol suspects alcohol may have been the cause of a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Fresno County.

It happened Sunday evening just before 6 pm on Fowler Avenue, north of Barret Avenue.

Officers say the 52-year-old rider lost control of his bike, and the vehicle overturned onto the shoulder of the road.

The rider was thrown from the bike in the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP officials say investigators are awaiting toxicology results to determine an official cause of the crash.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Fresno County, CA
Crime & Safety
Fresno County, CA
Accidents
County
Fresno County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KMPH.com

Detectives called to the scene where a body was found in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A body was found by a passerby in Fresno Tuesday morning. The body was found around 8:00 a.m. at Lamona Ave. and 5th St. near Floradora and Millbrook Avenues. The Fresno Police Department received the call of a man lying on the ground covered in...
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chp#Traffic Accident
The Independent

Terrifying California hot air balloon crash caught on video

A dramatic video captured the terrifying moment that a hot air balloon crashed into a California field in high winds.TikTok user Nicholas McCall was on his first ever balloon ride when the aircraft’s pilot was forced to crash-land it near Perris, California, 70 miles southeast of Los Angeles.“My hot air balloon experience was going great until the winds picked up,” Mr McCall wrote in the caption for the video posted to the social media platform.“Everybody hang on. Everybody hang on and stay in the basket,” the pilot can be heard shouting. “In the basket with me. Stay on. Stay on. Stay...
ACCIDENTS
KMPH.com

Man shot, killed after argument breaks out in Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was rushed to the hospital Sunday after an argument led to gunfire near Saginaw Way and 6th Street in Fresno. According to police, a man identified as 30-year-old Corey Childress was shot multiple times in his vehicle by someone in a dark-colored vehicle around 2:15 p.m.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

2 gang members arrested following armed robbery in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two men are in custody after police say an armed robbery took place at a gas station in Fresno on Saturday. Fresno police responded to a report of an armed robbery just after midnight at the Chevron station on Belmont Ave. at Hwy 99. Officers...
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Tulare County child found in Mississippi

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Investigators were able to find a child in Mississippi and return her to her father, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office (TCDA). On Nov. 30, 2021, the Tulare County Superior Court granted joint custody to the child’s father and her mother, Sierra Russell. The father attempted to locate […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

2 dead in overnight Oildale fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people are dead after a fire in Oildale early Friday morning. City and county firefighters were called to Moneta Avenue near North Chester Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. after multiple reports of fire at a home. Kern County Fire Department Division Chief Cary Wright said one structure was engulfed in […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Over $30K in illegal drugs found at illegal marijuana dispensary,

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people during a search of an illegal marijuana dispensary on March 15 in Ridgecrest. Deputies said they executed a search warrant and found 282 marijuana edibles, 188 grams of BHO, approximately 10 pounds of processed marijuana, and $4,861 in cash. The estimated street value […]
RIDGECREST, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Family mourns mother found dead inside Corcoran home

CORCORAN, Calif. (KGPE) – A Corcoran correctional officer is behind bars as he faces murder charges for the death of his girlfriend. Corcoran Police said 34-year-old Luis Antonio Pulido-Esparza called 911 on Sunday to report that his girlfriend has committed suicide, but evidence later showed it was a murder. The victim’s family has identified the […]
CORCORAN, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
44K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy