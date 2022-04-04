Motorcyclist killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says

The California Highway Patrol suspects alcohol may have been the cause of a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Fresno County.

It happened Sunday evening just before 6 pm on Fowler Avenue, north of Barret Avenue.

Officers say the 52-year-old rider lost control of his bike, and the vehicle overturned onto the shoulder of the road.

The rider was thrown from the bike in the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP officials say investigators are awaiting toxicology results to determine an official cause of the crash.