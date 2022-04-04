ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wanted Glen Burnie man driving without a license crashes into pond with two children inside

By Ryan Dickstein
 2 days ago
A Glen Burnie man faces charges after driving without a license and crashing his car into a pond with two children inside.

It happened April 1 around 9:15pm on Donaldson Avenue, near Severn-Danza Park.

Luckily an officer was nearby and heard the crash.

Oswaldo Ramirez-Lopez, 27, had apparently lost control of his vehicle which ended up going through trees and a fence, before becoming half-submerged in a drainage pond.

The crash left four people trapped inside the car, including a nine-month-old and three-year-old child.

As the vehicle began taking on water, two arriving Anne Arundel County officers leaped in and shattered the passenger window to pull the children to safety.

The officers then went back and rescued the adults.

Aside from being cold and wet, everyone was okay.

On top of having no driver's license, it turns out that Ramirez-Lopez also had outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Comments / 3

Eric Rug
2d ago

Is He A Legal citizen No license what if he killed Someone Guess Ol Stewie Pittman doesn't count that when offering sanctuary

Reply
5
Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

