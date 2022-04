(AP/KDKA) — Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman will reportedly not be attending a primary election debate at Muhlenberg College on Sunday. Fetterman is running for retiring Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey’s seat — a seat Democrats hope to flip in this congressional race. Conor Lamb is accusing rival John Fetterman in Pennsylvania’s Democratic U.S. Senate primary of skipping candidate forums to avoid talking about a 2013 incident when, shotgun in hand, he confronted a Black man because he suspected the man was involved in gunfire nearby. We all know why John Fetterman isn't coming to the debate on Sunday. He doesn't want to...

