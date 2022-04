The 17th-ranked Georgia Bulldogs fell to Clemson 4-3 in front of 4,078 spectators at Doug Kingsmore Stadium Tuesday. “We pitched well enough to win, but in these midweek games, you have to be able to score more than three runs,” said Georgia’s Ike Cousins head baseball coach Scott Stricklin. “We only got the leadoff guy on one time tonight. Michael Polk got out of a bases loaded nobody out jam, and Chandler Marsh, Will Pearson and Jack Gowen all looked good too. Clemson was better than us tonight.”

CLEMSON, SC ・ 13 HOURS AGO