ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Attorneys ask to delay trial in Christmas parade crashes

By By TODD RICHMOND Associated Press
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gXWss_0eyt6wd900

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Attorneys for a man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee are asking a judge to push his trial back.

Darrell Brooks faces more than 80 charges in connection with the parade incident in Waukesha in November 2021.

His trial is scheduled to start Oct. 3.

But his attorneys filed a motion with Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow on Friday asking to delay the proceedings.

They say they need at least six months to analyze hundreds of videos of the parade and breakdown the SUV’s speed every step of the way.

Dorow has set a hearing on the request for Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Waukesha, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
NBC News

Cousin of missing 17-year-old sentenced in relation to her disappearance on March 30

The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
EASTPOINTE, MI
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Georgia nurses sentenced to prison for ignoring dying patient

ATLANTA — Two metro Atlanta nurses are headed to prison and another is on probation for failing to save a dying man seen begging for help on a hidden camera video nearly eight years ago. During a virtual hearing Tuesday afternoon, Loyce Agyeman pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, neglect...
PUBLIC SAFETY
freightwaves.com

2 more plead guilty in Louisiana staged accident scheme

The guilty pleas keep piling up in the Louisiana staged truck accident investigation.The U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Louisiana, Duane Evans, has announced two new guilty pleas in the past 10 days, bringing the total to 32. There have been no convictions after a trial in the investigation, because as of yet, no defendants have chosen to go to trial.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Christmas#Parade#Ap#Waukesha County Circuit#Suv
The Independent

Ex-boyfriend of missing Cassie Carli sent chilling texts to her father before she was found in shallow grave

The ex-boyfriend of missing Florida mother Cassie Carli sent chilling text messages to her father before she was found buried in a “shallow grave” in Alabama, it has been revealed.Ms Carli, 37, went missing on 27 March after meeting her former boyfriend Marcus Spanevelo for a visitation with their four-year-old daughter Saylor near Navarre Beach in Florida.A major search operation lasting almost a week ended on Sunday with the police finding her body in a barn in Alabama, with identification confirmed through a distinctive tattoo, the Santa Rosa County sheriff’s office announced at a news conference.Mr Spanevelo, who has ties...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

1 person killed in Whitehouse from storm

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – One person was killed Monday night in Whitehouse after storms blew through the area and left the city without power. The person’s name was not released by city officials, pending family notification. The city will hold another briefing at 2 p.m. Strong winds damaged the roofs/awnings of buildings across East Texas […]
WHITEHOUSE, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Kyle Carruth not indicted in death of Chad Read

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock County Grand Jury chose not to indict William “Kyle” Carruth in the shooting death of Chad Read, according to the Texas Attorney General’s Office. Video showed Carruth shooting and killing Read around 4:20 p.m. on November 5, 2021 during a verbal altercation over child custody. While the shooter was not identified […]
LUBBOCK, TX
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha Christmas Parade: Community fund raises $6.2M+

WAUKESHA, Wis. - The United for Waukesha Community Fund launched by the Waukesha County Community Foundation and the United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County announced on Monday, March 14 that it will provide nearly $6 million of supportive funding to more than 560 individuals impacted by the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack on Nov. 21, 2021.
WAUKESHA, WI
WTNH.com

Ask the Attorney: Car Passenger

(WTNH) — Personal injury lawsuits can be tough, but not if you have the right guidance. We are giving you insider advice on your legal questions. Joining us with expert advice is attorney John Haymond from the Haymond Law Firm. “I was recently a passenger in an accident and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Two killed after plane crash in northwest Texas

CROWELL, Texas — Two people aboard a single-engine plane were killed in a crash near Crowell Thursday morning, authorities said. Nexstar’s Texomashomepage reported the crash happened around 9:40 a.m. Thursday in Foard County, just northwest of Crowell near County Road 411 and County Road 415. The Texas Department of Public Safety said the plane caught […]
CROWELL, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy