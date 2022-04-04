Flood Warning issued for Cass, Fulton, Mason by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 15:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-06 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in wooded areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Barton; Russell HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...For the first High Wind Warning, northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the second High Wind Warning, northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Russell and Barton Counties. * WHEN...For the first High Wind Warning, from noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. For the second High Wind Warning, from noon to 8 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down tree limbs and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust or smoke from any potential wildfires could also reduce visibility.

BARTON COUNTY, KS ・ 2 HOURS AGO