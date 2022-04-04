ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, IL

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Fulton, Mason by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-06 09:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cass; Fulton; Mason The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Peoria affecting Peoria, Woodford and Tazewell Counties....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Calhoun, Lafayette, Pontotoc, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-30 17:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-30 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Calhoun; Lafayette; Pontotoc; Union The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Tornado Warning for Eastern Lafayette County in northwestern Mississippi Northern Calhoun County in northeastern Mississippi Northwestern Pontotoc County in northeastern Mississippi Southwestern Union County in northeastern Mississippi * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 525 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm producing a tornado was located over Banner, or 14 miles east of Water Valley, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Pontotoc, Bruce, Ecru, Cambridge, Randolph, Etta, Banner, Tula, Denmark, Pinedale, Paris, Thaxton, Algoma, Toccopola, Robbs, Hortontown, Keel, Esperanza, Endville and Cherry Creek. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 05:32:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-05 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 55 below and blowing snow occuring. Visibility could drop briefly to one half mile or less at times. Plan on poor visibilities and slick roadways to create difficult travel conditions at times. * WHERE...In Passes of the Northeastern Brooks Range. * WHEN...Until midnight Monday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...North winds gusting to 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow with briefly low visibility. Large snow drifts will form. Cold wind chills to 55 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Winds will begin to decrease this evening, but cold wind chills will continue through midnight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaufort, Craven, Jones, Pamlico by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 19:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for eastern North Carolina. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Target Area: Beaufort; Craven; Jones; Pamlico A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN JONES...CENTRAL CRAVEN...SOUTHWESTERN BEAUFORT AND SOUTHWESTERN PAMLICO COUNTIES At 735 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bonnerton, or 10 miles southeast of River Road, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include New Bern, James City, Trent Woods, River Bend, Blounts Creek, Vanceboro, Askins, Cayton, Jasper, Tuscarora, Rhems, Edward, Grantsboro, Royal, Bonnerton, Cox Crossroads, Riverdale, Olympia, Maribel and Merritt. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Pasco by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 02:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 02:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pasco THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN PASCO COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 245 AM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 22:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-04 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Douglas PERIODS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE THIS EVENING Periods of moderate to heavy snow will be possible this evening across portions of Northern Minnesota and Northwest Wisconsin, along and south of the Iron Range. Visibilities may drop to a half mile or less at times, and minor snow accumulations are possible on roadways. Snow accumulations of an inch or two may be possible on grassy and frozen surfaces. If traveling, use caution and use low beam headlights.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Claiborne, Hancock, Hawkins, Northwest Carter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 01:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Claiborne; Hancock; Hawkins; Northwest Carter; Northwest Greene; Sullivan; Washington FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Today. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bowie, Cass, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 00:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for southwestern Arkansas...and northeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bowie; Cass; Morris; Red River; Titus The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Little River County in southwestern Arkansas Southeastern McCurtain County in southeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Cass County in northeastern Texas Bowie County in northeastern Texas Central Morris County in northeastern Texas Eastern Titus County in northeastern Texas Southeastern Red River County in northeastern Texas * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 1222 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Arkinda to near Mount Pleasant, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Texarkana, Wake Village, Ashdown, New Boston, Foreman, Nash, Hooks, De Kalb, Naples, Redwater, Maud, Omaha, Red Lick, Wilton, Winthrop, Ogden, Us 259 And I 30 Intersection. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Montour by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 16:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Columbia; Montour THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR COLUMBIA...SOUTHEASTERN MONTOUR AND SOUTHEASTERN SULLIVAN COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central and north central Pennsylvania.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Coast, North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 22:40:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Coast; North Coast WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Billings, Golden Valley, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 14:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Billings; Golden Valley; Stark WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Billings, Golden Valley and Stark Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
BILLINGS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; White Pine County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...White Pine County, Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County and Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 9 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Blowing dust could further add to any travel difficulties created by the winds.
EUREKA COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Attala, Choctaw, Winston by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-30 17:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-30 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for central and east central Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Attala; Choctaw; Winston A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHOCTAW...EASTERN ATTALA AND WESTERN WINSTON COUNTIES At 543 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles southeast of Poplar Creek to near Renfroe, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Ackerman around 600 PM CDT. Mcmillan around 615 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Mccool, Weir and Ethel. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Barton, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 15:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-06 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in wooded areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Barton; Russell HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...For the first High Wind Warning, northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the second High Wind Warning, northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Russell and Barton Counties. * WHEN...For the first High Wind Warning, from noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. For the second High Wind Warning, from noon to 8 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down tree limbs and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust or smoke from any potential wildfires could also reduce visibility.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Massac, Pope, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-30 16:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-30 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southern Illinois...and western Kentucky. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southern Illinois...and western Kentucky. Target Area: Massac; Pope; Pulaski The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Pulaski County in southern Illinois Massac County in southern Illinois Southern Pope County in southern Illinois Southeastern Fulton County in western Kentucky Hickman County in western Kentucky Carlisle County in western Kentucky McCracken County in western Kentucky Ballard County in western Kentucky Western Graves County in western Kentucky * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 458 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles west of Karnak to near Union City, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Karnak around 505 PM CDT. Clinton around 515 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Fulgham and Mayfield. This includes the following highways Interstate 24 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 1 and 12. Interstate 24 in Illinois between Mile Markers 24 and 38. Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 1 and 23. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MASSAC COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Gadsden by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Gadsden FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of Big Bend Florida and Georgia, including the following counties, in Big Bend Florida, Gadsden, Jefferson and Leon. In Georgia, Grady and Thomas. * WHEN...Until 815 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 507 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in the last 1 Hour. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Tallahassee, Thomasville, Havana, Midway, Boston, Moccasin Gap, Iamonia, Moncrief, Miccosukee, Pisgah Church, Beachton, Killearn Lakes, Bradfordville, Lake Iamonia, Fincher, Metcalf, Festus, Lake Miccosukee, Killearn Estates and Maclay State Gardens. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay, Estill, Jackson, Laurel, Lee, Owsley, Rockcastle by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 17:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-06 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Clay; Estill; Jackson; Laurel; Lee; Owsley; Rockcastle A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN LAUREL...NORTHWESTERN OWSLEY...SOUTH CENTRAL ESTILL JACKSON...CENTRAL ROCKCASTLE...SOUTHWESTERN LEE AND NORTHWESTERN CLAY COUNTIES At 512 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ardery, or 9 miles southwest of McKee, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Shop Branch around 515 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include McKee, Turkey Foot, Wild Dog and Ida May. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Harvey, McPherson, Saline, Sedgwick, Sumner by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 16:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-06 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this fire weather product. Target Area: Harvey; McPherson; Saline; Sedgwick; Sumner RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR EXTREME GRASSLAND FIRE DANGER FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 049 051...068...083 AND 092 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY FOR EXTREME GRASSLAND FIRE DANGER FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 049...051 068...083 AND 092 The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a Red Flag Warning for extreme grassland fire danger, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM CDT Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Extreme Grassland Fire Danger...Is forecast. * Winds...Northwest 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 18 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and become very difficult to control. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for DeKalb, Jackson, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-06 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: DeKalb; Jackson; Marshall TORNADO WATCH 103 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AL . ALABAMA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE DEKALB JACKSON MARSHALL
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-02 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Flagler; Putnam; St. Johns The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Flagler County in northeastern Florida Southeastern St. Johns County in northeastern Florida Southeastern Putnam County in northeastern Florida * Until 245 PM EDT. * At 210 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Saint Augustine Shores to near Pierson, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell, Andalusia, Saint Augustine Beach, Marineland, Crescent Beach, Saint Augustine Shores, Butler Beach and Beverly Beach. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Butler, Chase, Cowley, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 15:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-06 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Butler; Chase; Cowley; Marion WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of Central and South Central Kansas. * WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust or smoke from any potential wildfires could also reduce visibility.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS

