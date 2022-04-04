ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toddler mask mandate returns to New York City

By ALEC SCHEMMEL
CBS Austin
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK CITY (TND) — New York City was expected to drop its mask mandate for kids under the age of five attending pre-K or private daycares Monday, but due to a purported rise in COVID cases, the requirement will remain in place. “We want to see our...

cbsaustin.com

