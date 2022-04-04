18-wheeler hauling chickens overturns near Danville

DANVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A portion of a major highway in Morgan County was blocked Monday morning.

More News from WRBL

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said an 18-wheeler overturned near the intersection of AL-157 and Danville Road shortly after 6:30 a.m. The driver was injured, but officials said their injuries didn’t appear to be life-threatening.

Only the southbound lanes were blocked, but the Sheriff’s Office asked drivers to avoid the area. Danville Fire said traffic is being diverted onto County Road 55.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.