18-wheeler hauling chickens overturns near Danville
DANVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A portion of a major highway in Morgan County was blocked Monday morning.
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said an 18-wheeler overturned near the intersection of AL-157 and Danville Road shortly after 6:30 a.m. The driver was injured, but officials said their injuries didn't appear to be life-threatening.
Only the southbound lanes were blocked, but the Sheriff's Office asked drivers to avoid the area. Danville Fire said traffic is being diverted onto County Road 55.
