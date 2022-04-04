ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, AL

18-wheeler hauling chickens overturns near Danville

By Bobby Stilwell
 2 days ago

DANVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A portion of a major highway in Morgan County was blocked Monday morning.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said an 18-wheeler overturned near the intersection of AL-157 and Danville Road shortly after 6:30 a.m. The driver was injured, but officials said their injuries didn’t appear to be life-threatening.

Only the southbound lanes were blocked, but the Sheriff’s Office asked drivers to avoid the area. Danville Fire said traffic is being diverted onto County Road 55.

