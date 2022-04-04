ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craft beer for a good cause: Conserve & Protect Golden Ale drives funding for Arizona wildlife

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
The Arizona Game & Fish Department and Flagstaff-based Mother Road Brewing Co. continue their philanthropic collaboration to bring critical on-the-ground wildlife conservation work for more than 800 species across the state through proceeds from sales of craft beer Conserve & Protect Golden Ale.

Now entering its third year, the two organizations are introducing new, sustainable can packaging as well as expanding additional sales reach in select Arizona grocery stores.

The Sonoran pronghorn Route 66 artwork returns with a new environment-friendly packaging update. Craft beer fans can show their appreciation for conservation efforts with six 12-ounce aluminum cans in recyclable cardboard which will replace the previous four 16-ounce cans embedded in plastic packaging. The significant packaging upgrade will not impact pricing which remains the same at $9.99 to further the mission of the collaboration.

Consumers are now able to find Conserve & Protect Golden Ale in more locations than when it debuted in 2019. Whether in major grocery chains like Safeway, smaller grocers like Sprouts, or beverage stores like Total Wine — statewide availability continues to grow.

“We’re grateful to further our support for such a vital cause in the Grand Canyon State through our continued partnership with Arizona Game & Fish,” said Oliver Adams of Mother Road. “Not only will consumers have more access to enjoy a refreshing craft beer, but we’re implementing a change to recyclable packaging which underscores our commitment to this important issue in the world of beer. As the first brewery in Arizona to install a carbon recapture system, we’re continuing to build business relationships and practices that align with our values as a brewery.”

Since 2019, proceeds from sales of Conserve & Protect Golden Ale have funded two important population survey projects for the Sonoran desert tortoise and the endangered Mount Graham red squirrel. Funds allowed biologists to survey additional plots of habitat to garner key research, including documenting the return of the Mount Graham red squirrel population to triple digits after having nearly been wiped out by the Frye Fire in 2017. In 2021, the Conserve & Protect Golden Ale partnership raised a record total of $30,000.

Most recently, Conserve & Protect Golden Ale received an Award of Distinction at Arizona Forward’s 40th Annual Environmental Excellence Awards which celebrate sustainability within Arizona. With the collaboration entering an expansive third year, the potential for its impact on Arizona’s wildlife is greater than ever. Arizona Game & Fish Department and Mother Road are working to continue delivering on their shared goal: bringing awareness and support to wildlife conservation efforts while delivering quality, local craft beer throughout Arizona.

Visit azwildlifehero.com.

Daily Independent

Daily Independent

ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

