Roman Abramovich injected himself into the Ukraine peace talks to curry favor with the governments sanctioning his business empire, experts say

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Roman Abramovich, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/AFP, Mason/Getty Images, Laurent Van der Stockt for Le Monde/Getty Images

The UK and the EU sanctioned Roman Abramovich last month over Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian oligarch, a Putin ally, has since been seen taking part in Russia-Ukraine peace talks.

Experts said he was there merely to expedite the unfreezing of his assets and save his empire.

The Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich's presence at the Russia-Ukraine peace talks is an attempt to expedite the unfreezing of his assets and save his business empire, experts told Insider.

The UK and the EU sanctioned Abramovich — who has a net worth of $14.3 billion, according to Bloomberg estimates — in early March following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

As a result, Abramovich relinquished control of several investment vehicles and had his assets frozen by US hedge funds. Evraz, Abramovich's mining company, suspended trading on March 10 after its price fell 85%. The sanctions also prevented Abramovich from personally profiting from the sale of Chelsea Football Club, the London soccer team he listed for sale days earlier.

Now, Abramovich is doing all he can to solve his financial issues, experts said, mainly by inserting himself into peace talks to bring an end to Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion.

Abramovich at peace talks between delegations from Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul, Turkey, on Tuesday. Cem Ozdel/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Motivations for a cease-fire

Abramovich has attended peace talks between Ukrainian and Russian officials, with his most recent appearance being Tuesday in Turkey , where he sat with the Russian delegation, the Financial Times reported .

Vladimir Milov, Russia's former deputy energy minister, told Insider: "He's absolutely devastated by blows to his international business empire and assets that were delivered by sanctions and he also does not support the war.

"Which is why he is trying actively to do something about it, to help achieve some sort of cease-fire, which might be a starting point for unblocking his assets and his travel."

Milov added: "I am sure there is no other motivation. He was always an extremely selfish person, only focused on personal gain."

Milov said as deputy energy minister, he played a role in the 2002 sale of the Russian oil company Slavneft to Abramovich. The BBC reported last month, citing leaked Russian intelligence documents, that the sale may have been rigged.

"I was against selling this major stake to one man without an auction, as there were other bidders who offered a higher price," Milov said.

Losing Chelsea Football Club will also be a blow to Abramovich, experts said. Abramovich bought the club in 2003 and took it from mediocrity to prominence, with five Premier League wins and two Champions League victories.

"The loss of Chelsea would have hurt him," Mark Hollingsworth, the author of "Londongrad: From Russia with Cash," told Insider. "I think that was a genuine love affair."

Abramovich wearing a Chelsea Football Club scarf. BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

Others have cast doubt on Abramovich's motivations for peace talks.

Vladimir Ashurkov, the executive director of the Putin critic Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, told the FT that Abramovich's presence at the peace talks could be "a PR tool," while Vadym Prystaiko, Ukraine's ambassador to the UK, recently suggested to the BBC that Abramovich might be "buying his way out" of future sanctions.

Andrei Soldatov, a Russian investigative journalist and the editor of the Agentura.ru, told Insider that Abramovich also appeared to be using the peace talks to line up new investments in Turkey.

"He is trying desperately to find a new place safe for his investments. As far as I get it, he is going to invest in Turkey," he said. Following the imposition of UK and EU sanctions, two of Abramovich's yachts docked in Turkey.

Abramovich hasn't been sanctioned by the US. According to The Wall Street Journal , the Treasury Department halted plans to sanction Abramovich after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked President Joe Biden to spare the oligarch because of his role in the peace talks.

'Putin's wallet'

Abramovich has been a successful businessperson for the entirety of Putin's 22 years in power as president or prime minister, and the pair have often been photographed together.

But in a recently settled UK court case , lawyers for Abramovich said he was "someone who is distant from Putin," a claim that clashes with his presence at peace talks.

Hollingsworth said: "People have called him 'Putin's wallet' and 'Putin's treasurer,' and he was known as 'the money man' and 'the bag man.' But it's quite hard to really pin it down."

The Financial Times reported Abramovich had Putin's explicit blessing to be at the peace talks.

And Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesperson, said Abramovich was helping with "certain contacts between the Russian and Ukrainian sides."

Motivations aside, Abramovich has much to offer at the talks, Hollingsworth said: "He has been a brilliant negotiator, that's his great skill."

Abramovich, who was orphaned at 3, left school at 16 and rose from a provincial perfume-and-deodorant trader to an oil magnate. By 2005, he was Russia's richest man, according to Forbes .

'The person who has least chance to be punished by Putin'

Few among Russia's business elite have explicitly spoken out against the war , as people apparently fear they will be punished by Putin for dissenting.

But the Financial Times reported Abramovich recently made a direct in-person pitch to Putin to end the war, after which Putin permitted Abramovich to attend the peace talks.

"He is the person who has least chance to be punished by Putin for actually inserting his nose and doing something because he still has a very strong-standing, personal relationship with Putin," Milov told Insider. "Others are afraid to stray out of their business and interfere with Putin's business, which is war. Abramovich is less afraid."

Russia's offensive in Ukraine has faltered in recent weeks, with Putin's forces refocusing on the eastern part of the country and abandoning towns and cities such as Trostyanets and Irpin , as well as the Chernobyl nuclear-power plant .

Hollingsworth, who researched Abramovich for his book, said Russia's invasion of Ukraine would have triggered something deep in Abramovich.

"He probably genuinely cares about the fact that this war is such a disaster for Russia," he said. "I think there's a certain nationalistic pride there."