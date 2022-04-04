ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Roman Abramovich injected himself into the Ukraine peace talks to curry favor with the governments sanctioning his business empire, experts say

By Bill Bostock
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y9GDX_0eyt3rK900

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dxmCW_0eyt3rK900
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Roman Abramovich, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/AFP, Mason/Getty Images, Laurent Van der Stockt for Le Monde/Getty Images

  • The UK and the EU sanctioned Roman Abramovich last month over Putin's invasion of Ukraine.
  • The Russian oligarch, a Putin ally, has since been seen taking part in Russia-Ukraine peace talks.
  • Experts said he was there merely to expedite the unfreezing of his assets and save his empire.

The Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich's presence at the Russia-Ukraine peace talks is an attempt to expedite the unfreezing of his assets and save his business empire, experts told Insider.

The UK and the EU sanctioned Abramovich — who has a net worth of $14.3 billion, according to Bloomberg estimates — in early March following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

As a result, Abramovich relinquished control of several investment vehicles and had his assets frozen by US hedge funds. Evraz, Abramovich's mining company, suspended trading on March 10 after its price fell 85%. The sanctions also prevented Abramovich from personally profiting from the sale of Chelsea Football Club, the London soccer team he listed for sale days earlier.

Now, Abramovich is doing all he can to solve his financial issues, experts said, mainly by inserting himself into peace talks to bring an end to Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p0geF_0eyt3rK900
Abramovich at peace talks between delegations from Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul, Turkey, on Tuesday.

Cem Ozdel/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Motivations for a cease-fire

Abramovich has attended peace talks between Ukrainian and Russian officials, with his most recent appearance being Tuesday in Turkey , where he sat with the Russian delegation, the Financial Times reported .

Vladimir Milov, Russia's former deputy energy minister, told Insider: "He's absolutely devastated by blows to his international business empire and assets that were delivered by sanctions and he also does not support the war.

"Which is why he is trying actively to do something about it, to help achieve some sort of cease-fire, which might be a starting point for unblocking his assets and his travel."

Milov added: "I am sure there is no other motivation. He was always an extremely selfish person, only focused on personal gain."

Milov said as deputy energy minister, he played a role in the 2002 sale of the Russian oil company Slavneft to Abramovich. The BBC reported last month, citing leaked Russian intelligence documents, that the sale may have been rigged.

"I was against selling this major stake to one man without an auction, as there were other bidders who offered a higher price," Milov said.

Losing Chelsea Football Club will also be a blow to Abramovich, experts said. Abramovich bought the club in 2003 and took it from mediocrity to prominence, with five Premier League wins and two Champions League victories.

"The loss of Chelsea would have hurt him," Mark Hollingsworth, the author of "Londongrad: From Russia with Cash," told Insider. "I think that was a genuine love affair."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XXerC_0eyt3rK900
Abramovich wearing a Chelsea Football Club scarf.

BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

Others have cast doubt on Abramovich's motivations for peace talks.

Vladimir Ashurkov, the executive director of the Putin critic Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, told the FT that Abramovich's presence at the peace talks could be "a PR tool," while Vadym Prystaiko, Ukraine's ambassador to the UK, recently suggested to the BBC that Abramovich might be "buying his way out" of future sanctions.

Andrei Soldatov, a Russian investigative journalist and the editor of the Agentura.ru, told Insider that Abramovich also appeared to be using the peace talks to line up new investments in Turkey.

"He is trying desperately to find a new place safe for his investments. As far as I get it, he is going to invest in Turkey," he said. Following the imposition of UK and EU sanctions, two of Abramovich's yachts docked in Turkey.

Abramovich hasn't been sanctioned by the US. According to The Wall Street Journal , the Treasury Department halted plans to sanction Abramovich after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked President Joe Biden to spare the oligarch because of his role in the peace talks.

'Putin's wallet'

Abramovich has been a successful businessperson for the entirety of Putin's 22 years in power as president or prime minister, and the pair have often been photographed together.

But in a recently settled UK court case , lawyers for Abramovich said he was "someone who is distant from Putin," a claim that clashes with his presence at peace talks.

Hollingsworth said: "People have called him 'Putin's wallet' and 'Putin's treasurer,' and he was known as 'the money man' and 'the bag man.' But it's quite hard to really pin it down."

The Financial Times reported Abramovich had Putin's explicit blessing to be at the peace talks.

And Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesperson, said Abramovich was helping with "certain contacts between the Russian and Ukrainian sides."

Motivations aside, Abramovich has much to offer at the talks, Hollingsworth said: "He has been a brilliant negotiator, that's his great skill."

Abramovich, who was orphaned at 3, left school at 16 and rose from a provincial perfume-and-deodorant trader to an oil magnate. By 2005, he was Russia's richest man, according to Forbes .

'The person who has least chance to be punished by Putin'

Few among Russia's business elite have explicitly spoken out against the war , as people apparently fear they will be punished by Putin for dissenting.

But the Financial Times reported Abramovich recently made a direct in-person pitch to Putin to end the war, after which Putin permitted Abramovich to attend the peace talks.

"He is the person who has least chance to be punished by Putin for actually inserting his nose and doing something because he still has a very strong-standing, personal relationship with Putin," Milov told Insider. "Others are afraid to stray out of their business and interfere with Putin's business, which is war. Abramovich is less afraid."

Russia's offensive in Ukraine has faltered in recent weeks, with Putin's forces refocusing on the eastern part of the country and abandoning towns and cities such as Trostyanets and Irpin , as well as the Chernobyl nuclear-power plant .

Hollingsworth, who researched Abramovich for his book, said Russia's invasion of Ukraine would have triggered something deep in Abramovich.

"He probably genuinely cares about the fact that this war is such a disaster for Russia," he said. "I think there's a certain nationalistic pride there."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 6

Arlene Showemimo
2d ago

Putin,Should pull back, take all the mines, his military and take care of his people and leave the Ukraine and its people at peace and alone.

Reply
6
Related
The Independent

Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska says husband Volodymyr Zelensky has always been ‘determined and calm’

Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, has praised her husband Volodymyr Zelensky’s “determined and calm” response to the war.She has also thanked other first ladies for helping Ukrainian children reach safety.Speaking to French newspaper Le Parisien this week, Zelenska said her husband will “never abandon” Ukraine.“Do I admire this man? Every single day. Am I surprised? No. Volodymyr has always been like this: determined and calm,” she said, according to The Guardian.“In a time of war, all Ukrainians and the whole world have clearly seen the principles he holds and have felt the strength in him. He will never abandon what...
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrei Soldatov
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Dmitry Peskov
Person
Roman Abramovich
Person
Alexei Navalny
The Independent

Putin will have to bring his invasion of Ukraine to a halt, says ex-US general: ‘He has no choice’

Vladimir Putin could soon be forced to bring to an end his month-long unprovoked assault on Ukraine amid heavy troop losses in a campaign that has lost momentum, says a former US general.Retired US Army Brig Gen Kevin Ryan, who is also a Russia specialist, says that the Kremlin has “failed to accomplish” its “main military goals” in quickly seizing Kyiv and removing the country’s elected leadership.And now he says that bringing the conflict to an end quickly is the “most likely scenario” more than a month into the attack.“Putin will have to halt his war in Ukraine sooner...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#European Union#Russian#Ukrainian#Sputnik Afp#Mason Getty Images#Le Monde Getty#Eu#Bloomberg#Evraz#Chelsea Football Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Country
Russia
The Independent

‘I need you to stop!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene fires back at reporter over questions on Russian propaganda

Marjorie Taylor Greene hit a breaking point when she was pressed by a reporter about allegations that she’s become a parrot for Kremlin propaganda, an accusation that has been levelled against the Republican in recent weeks as a result of controversial and false remarks about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.“Okay, first off, that’s ridiculous and you need to stop,” the Republican representative from Georgia can be heard saying in a video, shared on her own official Twitter account with the caption: “The Democrats and their spokesmen in the Fake News media continue to  defame me as Pro-Putin and...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: Elon Musk’s tweet to Putin should be the end of us pretending he’s a quirky, cool tech hero

Oligarchs deploy hypermasculinity to justify their own power and aggression. That’s true of Russian leader Vladimir Putin. But it’s also true — in a geekier, self-parodic, but still wearisomely predictable way — of Tesla CEO and tech billionaire Elon Musk.Today Musk bizarrely tweeted, “I hereby challenge ÐÐ»Ð°Ð´Ð¸Ð¼Ð¸Ñ ÐÑÑÐ¸Ð½ [Vladimir Putin] to single combat.” He added, “Stakes are Ð£ÐºÑÐ°ÑÐ½Ð° [Ukraine]. Do you agree to this fight?”The director general of Russia’s space agency, Dmitry Rogozin, quickly replied, “You, little devil, are still young.” “Compete with me weakling; It would only be a waste of time,” came the reply.The spectacle of...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

'With all the people dying in Ukraine?' Nancy Pelosi snaps at reporter asking about the COVID relief left out of the spending bill - and then asks for DOUBLE the funding

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi grew frustrated with a reporter who repeatedly asked her about Covid relief aid as she reminded him that 'people are dying' in Ukraine. 'This'll be your third time,' the California Democrat told NBC News and Punchbowl journalist Jake Sherman when he said that he wanted to ask about Covid relief aid, which was left out of the 2022 budget bill.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Marin Independent Journal

Photos: Vladimir Putin pal Steven Seagal gets $7 million for remote Northern California ranch

As Vladimir Putin finalized plans for his violent land grab in Ukraine, which has already caused two million people to flee the country, his somewhat unlikely pal Steven Seagal, a devout Buddhist, martial arts expert, environmentalist, animal rights activist, action-flick actor, and reality TV star, who was granted Russian citizenship in 2016 and was appointed in 2018 by Putin as a special envoy between Russia and the United States, was wrapping up the $7 million sale of his vast ranch in northern California’s rugged and remote Siskiyou County.
MONTAGUE, CA
Business Insider

Business Insider

452K+
Followers
28K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy