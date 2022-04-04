Artificial Brain – “Celestial Cyst”

A few years ago, Ross Farrar, singer for the great and forever-evolving California punk band Ceremony, started up a new band called Spice. Spice also includes Ceremony drummer Jake Casarotti, as well as members of Creative Adult and Sabertooth Zombie. Thus far, everything Spice has done has been sick. Spice’s self-titled 2020 debut? Great. Awesome. Spice’s 2021 follow-up single “A Better Treatment” b/w “Everyone Gets In“? Maybe even better than the album. Now, Spice are gearing up to release Viv, their second LP, and it’s shaping up to be something really special. The band shared first single “Any Day Now” when they announced the album back in February. It ruled. Today, they’ve shared another one.
Comments / 0