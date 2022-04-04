ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Artificial Brain – “Celestial Cyst”

By Tom Breihan
Stereogum
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York’s Artificial Brain make guttural, expansive death metal. There’s a bit of an astral prog quality to their music, and there’s melody in there, too, but they never let that stuff compromise their ferocity. They’ve got some of...

www.stereogum.com

Comments / 0

Related
Stereogum

Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs – “Blood In The Snow”

Orlando Higginbottom, the British dance producer who records under the name Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, has been busy lately. Right now, for the first time, he’s up for a Grammy; the Bonobo/TEED collab “Heartbreak” is up for Best Dance/Electronic Recording. But there hasn’t been a Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs album since his 2012 debut Trouble. This summer, though, we’ll get our first new TEED album in a decade.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Delicate Steve – “Street Breeze”

New York guitar enthusiast Delicate Steve — aka Steve Marion — has announced a new album, After Hours, out in July via ANTI-. After Hours follows up 2019’s Till I Burn Up and was written and recorded on a 1966 Fender Stratocaster. Along with the announcement is a groovy, all-instrumental new track, “Street Breeze,” which also has a music video.
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Browning
loudersound.com

How Heart rescued a song from obscurity and created an 80s power ballad monster

The late 80s produced more monumental power ballads per square inch than any other decade. And few power ballads were as monumental as Heart’s Alone. A towering, 12-tier wedding cake of a song accompanied by a leather- ’n’-lace-heavy video that looked like it had been wrenched from the dreams of gothic novelist Anne Rice, this slab of baroque drama gave the Seattle band their biggest ever US hit, and sealed their resurgence following a career-threatening slump in the first half of the decade.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Hear Ronnie James Dio Sing ‘War Pigs’ Seven Years Before Joining Black Sabbath

You've probably heard a version of Ronnie James Dio singing "War Pigs" with Black Sabbath before, but what about the version from his early band Elf all the way back in 1972?. Yes, such a thing does exist and, for the sake of revisionist history, it offers a brilliant glimpse into just how fit Dio, who would go on to link up with Ritchie Blackmore in Rainbow before his first Sabbath stint, was to front the godfathers of heavy metal in the early '80s.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
MUSIC
The Independent

Mira Calix death: Electronic musician dies, aged 51

Electronic musician and visual artist Mira Calix – born Chantal Passamonte – has died, aged 51.The news of the South African-British artist’s death was disclosed by her record label Warp Records on Monday (28 March).Calix was the first female artist to sign with the label. She released six albums with Warp, beginning in 2000 with One on One and her final Absent Origin in 2021. In a statement, Warp Records wrote: “We are devastated to learn about the death of our dear Mira Calix.”It continued: “Mira was not only a hugely talented artist and composer, she was also a beautiful,...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Artificial Brain#Celestial#Cyst#Android#Insect#Nocturnus Ad#Profound Lore
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
Stereogum

Kate Bollinger – “Lady In The Darkest Hour”

A few weeks ago, I saw the Virginia singer and songwriter Kate Bollinger open for Faye Webster at a big, sold-out show in Charlottesville, and it was immediately apparent that a large percentage of that crowd was mostly there for Bollinger. This was a hometown show, but it was still a pretty impressive thing to witness. And it’s not hard to see why people would be so drawn to Bollinger; her music is just profoundly chill. Here’s an example.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Pitchfork

Philip Jeck, Experimental Composer and Turntablist, Dies at 69

Philip Jeck—the British experimental composer, turntablist, and multimedia artist—has died. Jon Wozencroft and Mike Harding from Touch confirmed the news in a statement published on Jeck’s website, saying he died peacefully on Friday following a short illness. He was 69 years old. “A remarkable man and a...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Spice – “Recovery”

A few years ago, Ross Farrar, singer for the great and forever-evolving California punk band Ceremony, started up a new band called Spice. Spice also includes Ceremony drummer Jake Casarotti, as well as members of Creative Adult and Sabertooth Zombie. Thus far, everything Spice has done has been sick. Spice’s self-titled 2020 debut? Great. Awesome. Spice’s 2021 follow-up single “A Better Treatment” b/w “Everyone Gets In“? Maybe even better than the album. Now, Spice are gearing up to release Viv, their second LP, and it’s shaping up to be something really special. The band shared first single “Any Day Now” when they announced the album back in February. It ruled. Today, they’ve shared another one.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Stereogum

Pusha T – “Neck & Wrist” (Feat. Jay-Z & Pharrell Williams)

Pusha T has been steadily releasing new singles, the Kanye-produced “Diet Coke” and Nigo collab “Hear Me Clearly,” both of which he promised would be featured on “the Ye side” of a new album, his first since 2018’s Daytona. Now, we’re getting “Neck & Wrist” which is produced by Pharrell Williams and features Jay-Z.
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Stream The Rural Alberta Advantage’s New The Rise EP

Last month, the Rural Alberta Advantage returned with their first new music in five years, a pair of tracks called “CANDU” and “AB Bride.” Today, the band — which now has keyboardist and vocalist Amy Cole back in the fold — is releasing a whole new EP, The Rise, which includes those two songs and four more. The band are teasing it as the first of three releases that are planned for the rest of this year.
MUSIC
NPR

Billy Strings is on a long, strange trip

Billy Strings' latest album is called Renewal — and that title should tell you a little bit about what to expect from it. In 2021, he won the Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album for his last album, called Home — so what does that mean for a guy who's been playing guitar since he was a kid? Who's been on the road for much of his life, touring non-stop? Billy will answer those questions, and you'll hear him perform songs from his new album, which blends his blistering brand of bluegrass with forays into psychedelia and jam band territory. Just to let you know, in this interview, we do discuss the use of psychedelic drugs. Billy Strings will tell you all about the long, strange trip he's on.
MUSIC
Classic Rock Q107

Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson Voice Cops in Rush’s Animated ‘YYZ’ Video

Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson voice a pair of oblivious cops in Rush’s new animated "YYZ" video, which promotes their upcoming deluxe reissue of 1981’s Moving Pictures. The clip, produced by Fantoons Animation Studios, unfolds like a shadowy noir comedy starring the various characters who appear on designer Hugh Syme’s pun-laden Moving Pictures cover — specifically, a group of "mourners" and a crew "moving" large paintings (including one of Rush’s iconic Starman logo).
MOVIES
Stereogum

Municipal Waste – “Grave Dive”

Take a celebratory Scrooge McDuck-style headfirst leap into the garbage pile because Richmond crossover thrash legends Municipal Waste have announced a new album today. Actually, maybe you should jump into a six-foot hole in the cemetery instead, seeing as their new song out today is called “Grave Dive.”. The...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy