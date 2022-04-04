ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britain's Royal Mint is creating an NFT, ready for launch this summer

By Hamza Fareed Malik
  • Britain's Royal Mint will create a non-fungible token to be issued this summer, the government said on Monday.
  • Finance Minister Rishi Sunak asked the Royal Mint to develop the NFT, the UK Treasury said on Monday.
  • On Monday, a government minister said Britain is "open for crypto businesses."

