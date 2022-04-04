Britain's Royal Mint is creating an NFT, ready for launch this summer

LONDON — Britain's Royal Mint plans to build a facility that will extract gold from electronic waste, with the plant set to be fully up and running in 2023. In a statement Monday, the government-owned company which manufactures precious metal products and coins said it would use what it called "patented new chemistry" from a Canada-based firm called Excir to recover gold from the circuit boards of cell phones and laptops.

