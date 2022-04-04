Britain's Royal Mint is creating an NFT, ready for launch this summer

Recently, Australia has been intensely involved in advertising itself as an epicenter of all crypto-related activities. Sam Bankman-Fried, the thirty-year-old American entrepreneur and the Chief Executive Officer of FTX, presented the opening statement at 2022’s Blockchain Week. The Blockchain Week was inaugurated at the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)’s official headquarters. Giving his speech online from the Bahamas, Bankman-Fried seized the opportunity by launching FTX Australia in his keynote.
