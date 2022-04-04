ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh Artist of the Week: Pat Coyle

Cover picture for the articlePat Coyle lives on the melancholy side of the indie-pop world, combining organic and sampled sounds with cathartic lyrics that help him process his repressed emotions. The song “Through The Portal, for example, was written about his relationship with his dad – a pilot – where young Pat sees the front...

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Best Pittsburgh concerts this week: Alice Cooper, St. Paul, Animal Collective, Koe Wetzel, Sunstar and more

Here’s a look at the week with some legends, some rising stars and a crazy Friday night. Parquet Courts (Mr. Smalls): With “Sympathy for Life,” the Brooklyn post-punk band is already seven albums into a career that started back in 2010, when Andrew Savage and Austin Brown met at the University of North Texas. The band continues to evolve, this time taking influences from New York clubs, Primal Scream and Pink Floyd, and working with producers Rodaidh McDonald (The xx, Hot Chip, David Byrne) and John Parish (PJ Harvey, Aldous Harding, Dry Cleaning). “‘Wide Awake!’ [the 2018 album] was a record you could put on at a party,” Brown said in a statement. “‘Sympathy For Life’ is influenced by the party itself. Historically, some amazing rock records have been made from mingling in dance music culture — from Talking Heads to Screamadelica. Our goal was to bring that into our own music.” Opening the show is Tuareg guitarist Mdou Moctar, who debuted last year with “Afrique Victime,” a blend of folk, blues, rock, field recordings and electronics that won him the accolade of “the Jimi Hendrix of the Sahara”. 8 p.m. $25-$30; mrsmalls.com.
The Guardian

Taylor Hawkins obituary

Drummers have had to learn to live with satirical jokes about their musicianship or aspects of their personalities, but Taylor Hawkins proved that the drummer could be a star in his own right, and also that being a drummer could co-exist happily with being a singer, songwriter and bandleader. Hawkins,...
The Guardian

Taylor Hawkins: drugs found in body of Foo Fighters drummer

The Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins had at least 10 substances in his body when he died suddenly in Bogotá, according to a preliminary toxicology test carried out by Colombian authorities. The 50-year-old musician was found dead in his hotel room on Friday afternoon, hours before the band was...
American Songwriter

Don McLean Revisits “Vincent” 50 Years Later with New Video

In the fall of 1970, Don McLean had a job singing in schools. Playing guitar and singing in classrooms, McLean came across a biography of 19th-century artist Vincent Van Gogh and was immediately pulled into his story and knew he had to write a song about the misunderstood artist. “He had an illness and so did his brother Theo,” said McLean in a 2010 interview. “This makes it different, in my mind, to the garden variety of ‘crazy’ – because he was rejected by a woman [as was commonly thought].” So I sat down with a print of [Van Gogh painting] Starry Night and wrote the lyrics out on a paper bag.”
NME

Foo Fighters have cancelled their Grammys performance following Taylor Hawkins’ death

Foo Fighters have cancelled a planned performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards, following the death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins last week. Last month, prior to Hawkins’ death, the band were announced as part of the performance roster for the ceremony – which takes place this Sunday (April 3) in Las Vegas – alongside Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, BTS and more.
American Songwriter

10 Questions: Kathy Valentine on Writing, Women and Music, and Life with (and Without) The Go-Gos

It’s not easy being a pioneer, especially if you’re a woman. Growing up idolizing The Rolling Stones, The Beatles, and Led Zepellin, when Kathy Valentine joined The Go-Gos as bassist in 1980, the band embodied something they hadn’t seen at the time: an all-female band who played their own instruments. Today, a band made up entirely of women is more of an anomaly than reality, yet the role women have within the music industry has expanded immensely since the earlier days of The Go-Gos.
The Hollywood Reporter

Grammys: Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins Honored With Special Tribute, Billie Eilish’s T-Shirt

The 2022 Grammys paid special tribute on Sunday to Taylor Hawkins, the longtime Foo Fighters drummer who passed away last month at the age of 50. Foo Fighters — who won three Grammys on Sunday, bumping up their career tally to 15 — had been scheduled to perform at the ceremony until announcing last week that they were canceling all scheduled performance dates in light of the death of Hawkins, who officially joined the band in 1997.More from The Hollywood ReporterGrammys: Lady Gaga, Olivia Rodrigo and Jon Batiste Among Best-Dressed StarsCritic's Notebook: The Grammy Awards Remain a Tedious, Pedestrian AffairGrammys: Justin...
Essence

'14 Years Later, Our Paths Crossed': 5 Times Celebrity Women Fell In Love With Men From Their Past

From an old friend to a former beau, see stars who reconnected with, married, and even remarried a guy from their past. Whether she’s performing on stage or simply posting on Instagram, singer Monica is always going to show love to and represent for rapper Corey Miller, known as C-Murder. If you haven’t been following, the two were an item in the ’90s. The New Orleans native, who is the brother of Master P, was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 for the shooting death of a teen named Steve Thomas at a nightclub in 2002. But witnesses have since come forward claiming Miller’s innocence and allege that they were forced by police to give false information and testify against him. Since then, there’s been a major push to get him released, with attorney Benjamin Crump joining his legal team, Kim Kardashian getting involved, and Monica leading the way.
Bakersfield Californian

1960s pop singer Donna Loren traded fame for family

When a top female British singer declined to appear on the premiere episode of the new American musical variety show "Shindig!" on Sept. 16, 1964, the producer knew who to call. "Jack Good, the British 'Shindig!' producer, told me Dusty Springfield couldn't make the first show, so I was invited...
operawire.com

Artist of the Week: Michael Fabiano

American Tenor to Debut Calaf in Rome’s New Production of ‘Turandot’. The Teatro dell’Opera di Roma is set to present a new production of “Turandot” featuring one of the greatest contemporary artists in the world, a renowned conductor, and a cast of up and coming singers and all-stars. The production will also see the role debut of one of opera’s brightest stars.
loudersound.com

Pat Benatar: Crimes Of Passion - Album Of The Week Club review

A superstar in the 1980s – and a two-time Hall Of Fame nominee this decade – Pat Benatar made a name for herself applying a tough, streetwise veneer to pop songs and turning them into arena-rocking classics. Second studio album Crimes Of Passion laid the groundwork for countless...
rolling out

T.I. goes onstage, takes mic; has heated exchange with comedian (video)

And just like that, T.I. let his temper land him on Page One. Again. The rapper lost his cool on Monday, April 4 at Our Bar ATL, a restaurant and bar in downtown Atlanta. It was open mic night, and the host, comedian Lauren Knight, reportedly joked about the sexual assault allegations against the rapper and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris. Whatever was said prompted T.I. to march to the stage to lodge his objection.
Stereogum

Premature Evaluation: Father John Misty Chloë And The Next 20th Century

God’s Favorite Customer felt like the end of the story Josh Tillman had been telling as Father John Misty. He’d undergone a hallucinogenic rebirth and introduced listeners to his new persona on 2012’s Fear Fun; he’d shown us that acerbic skeptic flailing through romantic convulsions and succumbing to domestic bliss on 2015’s I Love You, Honeybear; he’d presented the sprawling decline of human civilization on 2017’s Pure Comedy; and, finally, he’d faced down the personal reckonings of 2018’s God’s Favorite Customer. In six years, Josh Tillman released four of the most celebrated and divisive albums in the loosely defined “indie sphere.” Along the way, he also became a love-him-or-hate-him character — nimbly dancing around interviews and press narratives until he’d taken it about as far as it could go and then, in yet another about-face in a career full of them, going totally silent and letting the music of his fourth album speak for itself. It made the end destinations of God’s Favorite Customer, a life imploding and a man reassembling the pieces, all the more resounding.
