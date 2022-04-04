ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

1 killed in car crash on Fordham Boulevard in Chapel Hill

 2 days ago

A crash in Chapel Hill on Monday morning resulted in the death of a 69-year-old man from Graham.

Charles Joyner was driving west on Fordham Boulevard in his pickup truck when he hit a guardrail under the Columbia Street bridge.

Joyner's truck then careened into the eastbound lanes of Fordham Boulevard.

Chapel Hill Police Department crews closed the road for several hours Monday morning to investigate and clear the crash.

The investigators did not yet say what caused the crash.

