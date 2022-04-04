Coronavirus Watch: Why do some people seem unable to catch COVID?

One of the lingering mysteries of the COVID-19 pandemic is why some people get infected without getting sick and others don't get infected at all, despite exposure.

Beyond a few known risk factors, it's mostly dumb luck that determines how someone will fare if they are exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19, a handful of researchers said.

Read more from reporter Karen Weintraub on the research into why some may be more likely to contract the virus than others.

It's Monday, and this is Coronavirus Watch from the USA TODAY Network. Here's more news to know to start your week:

Millions of seniors on Medicare starting today can get up to eight free COVID-19 home tests each month from pharmacies at more than a dozen national and regional chain retailers.

A man in Germany allegedly received the COVID-19 vaccination up to 90 times as a ploy to sell forged vaccination cards with real vaccine batch numbers.

allegedly received the COVID-19 vaccination up to 90 times as a ploy to sell forged vaccination cards with real vaccine batch numbers. A study published by the CDC found more than a third of high school students reported in 2021 that their mental health suffered during the pandemic.

A study published by the CDC found more than a third of high school students reported in 2021 that their mental health suffered during the pandemic.

