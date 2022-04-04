ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronavirus Watch: Why do some people seem unable to catch COVID?

By Cady Stanton, USA TODAY
 2 days ago

One of the lingering mysteries of the COVID-19 pandemic is why some people get infected without getting sick and others don't get infected at all, despite exposure.

Beyond a few known risk factors, it's mostly dumb luck that determines how someone will fare if they are exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19, a handful of researchers said.

Read more from reporter Karen Weintraub on the research into why some may be more likely to contract the virus than others.

It's Monday, and this is Coronavirus Watch from the USA TODAY Network. Here's more news to know to start your week:

See our COVID-19 resource guide here . See total reported cases and deaths here . On vaccinations: About 77% of people in the U.S. have received at least one vaccine shot, and about 66% are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

– Cady Stanton, USA TODAY Nation NOW reporter, @cady_stanton

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Coronavirus Watch: Why do some people seem unable to catch COVID?

