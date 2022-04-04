ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, IA

Evelyn Kay Underwood

By Tyrone Tony Reed Jr.
radionwtn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvelyn Kay Underwood, 80, of Marion, Iowa, died Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Mercy Hospice House of Hiawatha in Iowa. Mrs. Underwood was a member of Puryear United Methodist Church. She worked as an L.P.N. She was born August 23, 1941,...

www.radionwtn.com

Community Policy