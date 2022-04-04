Evelyn Kay Underwood

Evelyn Fordella Walker Hunsaker, known to friends as "Babe", passed away on March 23rd, 2022 at the age of 92 years. Evelyn was born July 27th, 1929 in Ogden, Utah. She was born on the corner of 28th and Washington Boulevard in her uncle’s brand new Model T Ford and given the name Fordella. When she was a baby her one-year-old sister Dolores couldn’t say Fordella; she called her Babe and the name stuck. She was raised in Ogden, Utah and Rock Springs, Wyoming. Evelyn graduated from Ogden High School in 1947. She met her sweetheart, Ray Carlos Hunsaker, on a blind date. They were married in 1949. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Logan LDS Temple in 1951. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served as the 4th Ward and Stake Librarian for many years.

OGDEN, UT ・ 12 DAYS AGO