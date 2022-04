Marilyn Nuttall Peterson, age 89, passed away peacefully on March 17, 2022, at Covington Senior Living Center in Orem, Utah. Marilyn was born on May 2, 1932, in Lakeview, Utah to Charles Griffith and Nellie Kathleen Nuttall, as the youngest of four children. She married her high school sweetheart Richard Kay Peterson for time and all eternity on October 1, 1952, in the Logan Temple. Richard passed away in 2016. They lived in the Lakeview area of Provo, Utah for 63 years.

