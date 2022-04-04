Larry McBride

David Stazzone has committed to the University of Tennessee. Tennessee rugby announced Stazzone’s commitment Monday. The 5-foot-8, 175-pound flanker is from Ravenwood High School in Brentwood, Tennessee. Stazzone has played fullback for Ravenwood’s football team. The Vols’ 15s 2022 fall schedule is slated to begin Aug. 27 with...
Janet Eileen Wiirre was born on June 2, 1957, in Hayward, CA, to Arthur and Lucille Wiirre. She went home to the Lord on March 26, 2022. She is the youngest of six siblings, survived by her sisters Kathy and Karen. She had ten children and is survived by 9. Sarah, Becky, Josh, Rachel, Abraham, Hannah, Jacob, Faith, and Marah. She was also a grandmother to 26 grandchildren and one great-grandson.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – United Way of Greater Knoxville joins the One Knoxville SC through new community focused partnership. Recently One Knoxville SC revealed their new kit or jersey but today a new partnership has been announced that brings two community focused organizations together. United Way or Greater Knoxville has announced that they are partnering with One Knoxville for their inaugural season, with a portion of the proceeds from One Knoxville’s first home game going to the United Way. One Knoxville is going the extra mile to not just represent the region but give back in any way possible which is developing a love for the club before their first match is even played.
