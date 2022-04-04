ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

Mankato Police: SplatRBall incidents leading to criminal charges for juveniles

By Southern Minnesota News
Southern Minnesota News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMankato Public Safety says that incidents involving SplatRBall water bead guns are resulting in criminal charges for juveniles. The latest incident happened Saturday evening shortly before 8 p.m. at 2nd and Cherry streets when a car occupied by teenagers fired at a random vehicle. The juveniles, in this case,...

www.southernminnesotanews.com

Mankato, MN
