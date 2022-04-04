Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office commander selected for FBI National Academy

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday, April 4 that one of its Commanders was selected for the FBI National Academy.

Commander Andrew Hobbs has been selected and will attend session 292 of the FBI National Academy. The academy is a 10-week program that offers advanced communication, leadership and fitness training led by the FBI Academy instructors, agents and other staff. The FBI National Academy is a professional course of study for the US and international law enforcement managers nominated because of their leadership abilities.

Commander Hobbs is the first nomination from ECSO in more than 10 years. Hobbs is currently the Commander of the Community Relations division which includes Public Information, Professional Standards, Traffic, Crim Stoppers, Community Policing, Fleet Services, Domestic Security and recruitment.

When Commander Hobbs graduates on June 9 he will join Sheriff Chip Simmons and Cheif Deputy Tommy Lyter as graduates of this prestigious law enforcement executive program.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.