Massillon, OH

Kasey the Fire Dog wows as he promotes fire safety at area schools

By Amy L. Knapp, The Independent
 2 days ago
TUSCARAWAS TWP. – Kasey the Fire Dog and his friends are making their way through schools in Stark and surrounding counties, spreading their message about fire and life safety.

On Monday morning, Kasey stopped by Tuslaw Elementary School with a visit later to Massillon City Schools' students at Franklin Elementary School. On Tuesday, the group will be at Gorrell and Whittier elementary schools. The program was brought to local schools by the Massillon Fire Department.

The Kasey Program, sponsored by Koorsen Fire & Security, is a philanthropic organization established in 1995 to bring safety skills to children in a fun and memorable way.

Jeff Owens and his dogs travel across the United States, reaching more than 400,000 kids each year during more than 400 appearances.

Six-year-old Kasey was joined by 2-year-old Karmel during Monday's programs. Kasey began training with the Carmel, Indiana, Fire Department as an 8-month-old puppy.

Owens, a firefighter with the Carmel department, said the dogs have four jobs - to be his family dogs, to provide search and rescue, to provide therapy and to know fire and life safety skills.

Kasey and his pal, Karmel, demonstrated to students how to stop, drop and roll from flames, how to check a door to see if it is hot before exiting and how to crawl below smoke. Owens also explained the importance of having a meeting spot, keeping the bedroom door closed at night and never going back into a burning building.

The dogs playfully showed kids what could happen if they don't follow safety rules. The black labs rolled over on their backs with four paws in the air.

"You could end up a dead dog," Owens told the youngsters to giggles and clapping.

He also talked to them about matches and lighter safety as well as never touching a dog they don't know without permission. After getting permission from the owner, they should approach the dog from the front and put out their hand in a fist to allow a dog to smell them.

Even if the dog owner says yes to petting, Owens reminded kids the dog may say no by growling, barking or walking away.

Third grader Jayce Jovingo was surprised by the talented dogs.

While he knew some things about fire safety, he said he needs to find two ways out of a room in case of a fire.

When he gets home, Jvingo is going to talk to his family about what he learned and ensure they have a safe meeting place if a fire should break out in their home.

"It was really cool," he added.

Kasey also has a number of additional programs planned this week including at North Canton and Sandy Valley as well as schools in Tuscarawas Valley Local Schools in Tuscarawas County and Barberton schools in Summit County.

Reach Amy at 330-775-1135 or amy.knapp@indeonline.com

On Twitter: @aknappINDE

