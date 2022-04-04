ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kings County, CA

1 dies in head-on crash in Kings County

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q9jjg_0eystwHG00 The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a man in Kings County last week.

It happened Friday just before 10:30 pm on Kansas Avenue, west of Highway 43, between Hanford and Corcoran.

Authorities say a 54-year-old man in a Toyota was driving east when he drifted into the opposite lane and collided with an oncoming Ford.

The driver of the Toyota died at the scene.

Four people inside the Ford suffered minor to moderate injuries. One of those passengers was taken to Adventist Health hospital in Tulare.

The CHP is still working to determine what caused the 54-year-old driver to veer into the other lane. It's unclear if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

Comments / 0

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley

44K+

Followers

9K+

Posts

10M+

Views

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Looking for Kings County wallet thieves: deputies

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Investigators are looking for the people they say broke into a car, stole a woman’s wallet and used it at a store in Hanford on Sunday. Deputies from the Kings County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the Armona Central Assembly of God Church on Sunday regarding a vehicle break-in. The […]
KINGS COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Hanford, CA
City
Corcoran, CA
City
Tulare, CA
Hanford, CA
Accidents
Kings County, CA
Accidents
Kings County, CA
Crime & Safety
Hanford, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
County
Kings County, CA
CBS Minnesota

Driver Dies In Head-On Crash In Minneapolis

Originally published March 21 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A driver died in a head-on crash that happened along Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis Monday afternoon. The Minneapolis Police Department says the crash happened at the intersection with 26th Street. A witness told WCCO that the driver of a vehicle was heading south on Hiawatha at a high rate of speed before jumping through the median and into the northbound lanes, crashing into another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle that crossed the median was extricated from the passenger side door, MPD said, and was said to be without a pulse when he was transported to the hospital. The police department later confirmed the driver had died. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the driver as 49-year-old Elbert Robinson of Minneapolis. The driver of the other vehicle was said to have suffered some facial injuries and was also transported to the hospital. That driver’s condition was not immediately available. It’s not yet clear what caused the first driver to cross over the median.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YourCentralValley.com

Family mourns mother found dead inside Corcoran home

CORCORAN, Calif. (KGPE) – A Corcoran correctional officer is behind bars as he faces murder charges for the death of his girlfriend. Corcoran Police said 34-year-old Luis Antonio Pulido-Esparza called 911 on Sunday to report that his girlfriend has committed suicide, but evidence later showed it was a murder. The victim’s family has identified the […]
CORCORAN, CA
KGET

Man dies following altercation at Wasco State Prison

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 42-year-old man died Monday after an altercation at Wasco State Prison, according to coroner’s officials. Michael Angel Iverson died at the scene of the 5:48 p.m. incident and an autopsy will be performed, officials said. No other information was provided in a news release reporting Iverson’s death.
WASCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Adventist Health Hospital
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Jessica Lynette Zarate

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Jessica Lynette Zarate. Jessica Zarate is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Stolen Vehicle. 34-year-old Zarate is 5' 4" tall, 175 lbs., and has brown hair and hazel eyes. If you know where Jessica Zarate is hiding,...
FRESNO, CA
KGET

Child molester sentenced to 50 years to life

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found guilty of molesting three children was sentenced Tuesday to 50 years to life in prison. Joel Santiz, 41, was convicted last year of molesting a 9-year old girl in 2013 and two girls between 10 to 12 from 2019 to 2020. One of the girls came forward and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Tulare County child found in Mississippi

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Investigators were able to find a child in Mississippi and return her to her father, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office (TCDA). On Nov. 30, 2021, the Tulare County Superior Court granted joint custody to the child’s father and her mother, Sierra Russell. The father attempted to locate […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Corcoran correctional officer arrested after he claims girlfriend committed suicide

CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Corcoran correctional officer was arrested for the death of his girlfriend after reporting she had shot herself, according to Corcoran police officers. Police said on Sunday around 7:00 a.m. officers responded to a call from a man, later identified as Luis Antonio Pulido-Esparza, who said his girlfriend had shot herself and […]
CORCORAN, CA
The Independent

‘Heroic’ neighbour died after being hit with dumb bell, coroner says

A “heroic” neighbour who sacrificed his own life to save a two-year-old boy died after being repeatedly hit with a dumb bell, a coroner has said.Thames Valley Police found the body of highways officer Richard Woodcock, 38, when they forced their way into a property at Denmead, in Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, after being called to an ongoing disturbance at about 9.40am on June 26.He had gone to the next door flat to help the boy, who was thought to be in danger, Milton Keynes Coroner’s Court heard.Kelvin Odichukumma Igweani, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTLA

Woman killed, man injured in head-on crash in Riverside, police say

A 58-year-old Jurupa Valley woman was killed in a head-on car crash in Riverside Friday afternoon, according to the Riverside Police Department. The woman was driving a red 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer near Buena Vista Avenue and Indian Hill Road at about 3:11 p.m. when another car, a black 2018 Audi sedan driven by an 18-year-old […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
KGET

Over $30K in illegal drugs found at illegal marijuana dispensary,

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people during a search of an illegal marijuana dispensary on March 15 in Ridgecrest. Deputies said they executed a search warrant and found 282 marijuana edibles, 188 grams of BHO, approximately 10 pounds of processed marijuana, and $4,861 in cash. The estimated street value […]
RIDGECREST, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
44K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy