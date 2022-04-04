Three Arrested on Drug Charges

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 15-year-old is dead and three others recovering from injuries after their vehicle crashed in Austell. It happened on March 29 at around 8:31 p.m. Investigators with the Cobb County Police Department learned that a red 2017 Nissan Maxima was driving southbound on Warren Drive as it approached an intersection. As the Nissan entered a right curve, the driver, a 16-year-old girl, reportedly lost control of the vehicle and the car proceeded to rotate clockwise before winding up in a front yard where the front portion collided with a stump.

AUSTELL, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO