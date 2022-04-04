ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merriam, KS

Merriam police locate car involved in shooting

By Heidi Schmidt
 2 days ago

MERRIAM, Kan. — Police said they’ve located a car they believe was involved in a shooting in Merriam.

The crime happened shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Police released two surveillance pictures of the car they believe was involved in the shooting. They also want to talk to the driver and anyone else who was inside the car Sunday.

The Dodge Challenger had Missouri license plate GJ1-A7R, but police said that is not an active plate.

Source: Merriam Police Department

Investigators believe the car may have been in the area of Sky Zone near Parkway and Quivira, as well as QuikTrip at Parkway and Goddard, shortly before the shooting happened.

Police have not said if they located anyone who was inside the car at the time of the shooting.

If you can help police identity the owner of the car, or have any other information about the shooting, call police at 913-322-5560.

