ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iron County, WI

Body of missing Madison-area doctor found in Iron County

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LZMA7_0eysqHdS00

Wausau Pilot & Review

The body of a missing doctor was located Sunday in Iron County after a days-long search, officials confirmed.

Dr. Kelsey A. Musgrove’s last contact was on March 26. She was hiking in the Potato River Falls in Gurney, a sparsely-populated town in northern Wisconsin and messaged her friends to say that she had arrived, but indicated that her phone’s battery was very low. Communications ceased shortly afterward.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Department was notified on March 30 that Musgrove had not returned to her home in Middleton.

After deputies found Musgrove’s vehicle in a parking area at the falls a search launched over air, ground and water. WBAY TV reports about 25 agencies assisted in the search.

Iron County Sheriff’s officials did not respond to multiple requests for information over the weekend. On Monday, officials confirmed Musgrove’s body was discovered in an area near the falls.

Police say no foul play is suspected. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death is ongoing.

Musgrove was a Cardiothoracic Surgery Fellow at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health.

Comments / 0

WausauPilot
WausauPilot

13K+

Followers

11K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Related
UPMATTERS

Body of UW-Health surgeon found in northern Wisconsin

GURNEY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Cardiothoracic Surgery Fellow at UW-Health was found dead in Iron County after she made the nearly five-hour trip from Middleton to do some hiking. According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, on March 30 around 12 p.m., they got a teletype from the Middleton Police Department regarding a missing/overdue woman who didn’t return from a hiking trip. The woman was Kelsey Musgrove, MD.
GURNEY, WI
WGME

Body of missing person found in Bangor

BANGOR (WGME) -- The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office says the body of a missing person was found in Bangor Wednesday. Police say the body of 23-year-old Megan/Mason Dorcy of Newburgh was found off of Ohio Street around 2:45 p.m. Dorcy was reported missing on March 10, and a Silver Alert...
BANGOR, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gurney, WI
County
Iron County, WI
Iron County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Middleton, WI
Wausau, WI
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
City
Wausau, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UPDATE: One of two missing Winona County girls found; help sought finding other

WINONA (WKBT) — Jakaya Hodges, one of two missing girls in Winona, has been located, according to the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, which still seeks help finding the other. “We are still seeking assistance in locating Imajen Cruse,” according to a sheriff’s office news release Tuesday afternoon. “Thank you for your continued assistance!” Anyone with information about her whereabout is...
WINONA COUNTY, MN
KFYR-TV

Woman’s body found partially clothed in Devils Lake

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding a body found in Devils Lake. Police say the woman’s body was found partially clothed on Monday, March 7 in a snowbank behind some garages. The woman has been identified as 33-year-old Katherine Lenior. Authorities say...
DEVILS LAKE, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wausau Pilot Review#Wbay Tv#Iron County Sheriff
FOX59

Boone County farmer accused of murdering wife, dumping body in creek

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Boone County man was arrested early Saturday morning on a preliminary charge of murder after his wife was found dead. Andrew Wilhoite is accused of murdering his wife, Nikki Wilhoite, and dumping her body in a creek near the couple’s home. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was contacted after Nikki […]
BOONE COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Department of Health
insideedition.com

6-Month-Old Baby Miraculously Survives 4 Days Alone in Hotel Room After Mother Dies From Fatal OD, Police Day

A 6-month-old boy miraculously survived after he was alone in an Oregon hotel room for four days after his mother reportedly died from an overdose, police said. “Doernbecher Hospital advised that the child’s condition has improved dramatically, and we are they are in the process of working up discharge orders,” the Springfield Police Department (SPD) said in a news release.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
WVNS

Missing Raleigh County man found

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – As of 1:20 PM, Joseph Wriston, who was previously reported missing, has been found. BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – On March, 14, 2022 a family member reported Joseph Wriston, 30, of Beckley as a missing person. Mr. Wriston has been missing since February 27, 2022 from the Beckley, Raleigh County area. If […]
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Woman abducted in South Dakota found in North Dakota

(Edgeley, ND) -- A woman abducted in South Dakota has been found in North Dakota. The North Dakota State Highway Patrol says on Friday at around 10:32 p.m, authorities were made aware of an abduction that occurred in Brown County South Dakota. A 41-year-old female was taken from her mother’s residence in South Dakota by a suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Ryan Degroat.
EDGELEY, ND
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy