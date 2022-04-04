ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

State Line Celebration at Carowinds starts Saturday

By Jason O. Boyd, Courtney C. McGarry Weber, Carowinds
 2 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carowinds will showcase some of the best food, music, and fun from the Carolinas when it debuts the new State Line Celebration on April 9.

The limited-time event, which will run on select days through Sunday, May 8, capitalizes on Carowinds’ unique distinction as the nation’s only amusement park straddling two states. Carowinds’ State Line Celebration will feature the Carolinas’ best food in a Southern food festival, complete with live music and fun activities from around North Carolina and South Carolina.

“We are so excited to welcome guests to our brand-new State Line Celebration,” said Ryan Allen, director of live entertainment at Carowinds. “We cannot wait for guests to join us on the State Line for some of our favorite recipes and Carolina fun. With four unique shows, delicious dishes, and more local beer and wine than you can shake a stick at, this special event shows why there is no place finer than the Carolinas.”

The State Line Celebration is located on the state line, which runs down the middle of the park, and will have six Carolina tasting tents (three for each South Carolina and North Carolina) with tastings available for guests to enjoy on the State Line Farm Table. With a State Line Celebration Tasting Card, with the option available to sample either six or nine tastes, guests can sample authentic food, including barbecue, inspired by regions throughout the Carolinas. Carowinds has partnered with breweries and wineries from around the Carolinas, and the State Line Celebration will feature craft beer from more than 20 breweries.

It is a one-of-a-kind Charlotte event featuring everything that makes the Carolinas home. Activities with State Line Party Planning Committee characters include a Shag dance-a-thon, a paint-by-number mural, miniature golf, a “foodie” photography lesson, trivia, a basketball shootout, a paper plane challenge, and a “stock car race” for children.

In this springtime event, live music commemorates the most talented and influential musicians from the Carolinas. Entertainment offerings include Carolina ROCKS!, Brew Beatz and Carolina Roots, and State Line Jugglers.

For the full list of food tasting tent menus, live music selections, Carolina-themed activities, and attractions, visit www.carowinds.com/events/state-line-celebration .

State Line Celebration is open daily for spring break activities April 9-17.

Gold Season Passes are available and include unlimited visits, free season-long parking, unlimited visits for Carolina Harbor Waterpark, admission into seasonal events like State Line Celebration, discounts on meals and merchandise, and Bring-A-Friend discount offers.

The 2022 season at Carowinds will be highlighted by a series of special seasonal events. Notable events include Carolina Harbor Waterpark opening day on May 27, Celebrate America Fireworks Show (May 28, July 3, July 4, July 5, and September 3), Grand Carnivale from June 25 to July 10, SCarowinds on select nights from September 16 to October 30, and WinterFest, opening on November 21.

