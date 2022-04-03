ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

LeBron James admits his ankle felt pretty sore after Pelicans loss

By Robert Marvi
 2 days ago
On Friday night, when the Los Angeles Lakers hosted the New Orleans Pelicans, LeBron James and Anthony Davis both returned from injury, and it couldn’t come a moment too soon.

James had a big game with 38 points, but it wasn’t enough, as L.A. fell yet again to New Orleans, 114-111.

After the contest, James admitted his injured ankle didn’t feel too good, but he was hopeful it would feel good enough to allow him to play on Sunday versus the Denver Nuggets.

Via Lakers Nation:

“For me personally it’s to get started working on this ankle,” he said. “It’s pretty sore right now, so early start on Sunday, hopefully, it reacts the proper way for me in the morning when I wake up and I have no setbacks. For me, that’s the most important thing for me.

“For us as a team, obviously it’s a tough loss for us so we get an opportunity tomorrow to decompress with the day off and then get back out on Sunday.”

James only scored one basket in the fourth quarter and had a noticeable lack of lift. On one play late in the game, he drove to the basket but was unable to explode and finish, allowing several Pelicans defenders to converge and stuff him.

The Lakers now sit a full game behind the San Antonio Spurs, who are in 10th place in the Western Conference.

Since the Spurs hold the tiebreaker, L.A. will need to finish with a better record than them to reach the play-in tournament.

