Philadelphia, PA

Baby on the way for Julie and Zach Ertz

By 6abc Digital Staff
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 2 days ago

The Ertz family is growing!

Julie Ertz, a defender for the U.S. women's national team, and Zach Ertz, former Philadelphia Eagles tight end, are expecting a baby.

The couple shared the news Monday on social media with two photos showing off the baby bump.

"Adding to our starting lineup...Baby Ertz!" each said on their accounts.

Zach, a member of the Super Bowl LII Championship team, was traded to the Arizona Cardinals in October 2021.

Though the couple moved away, they still have a legacy in the city with the Ertz Foundation.

In February, the foundation announced its capital campaign raised $1 million to remodel and transform the Grace and Peace Community Fellowship building in North Philadelphia into a resource center.

"Philadelphia was our family's home for nearly a decade during my tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles. Julie and I are eternally grateful for the love and support we have received upon launching the Ertz Family Foundation in 2018 to support our mission of giving back to the community," Zach said. "When it became clear that my playing career in Philadelphia was ending, we knew we had to continue embarking on our most important endeavor to date, to create a lasting impact in the city we love so much."

"We witnessed increasingly devastating negative effects from the ongoing pandemic in our city. We wanted to help families across the city experiencing unprecedented levels of gun violence, food insecurity, and intensified trauma at home while the city continued to scale back services due to COVID-19. We knew we had to spring into action to serve Philadelphia's most underserved youth and families," Julie said.

Last month, Zach Ertz re-signed with the Cardinals, agreeing to a three-year contract.

Julie Ertz is an Arizona native. She also plays for Angel City FC of the National Women's Soccer League.

