Despite the name, Boston cream pie is a traditional American cake that consists of two layers of sponge cake filled with a rich vanilla custard or pastry cream. The cake is finished off with a rich chocolate glaze, and some bakers choose to sprinkle confectioners' sugar over the top. Today, there are many versions of the cake, some of them made with three layers, while others soak the cakes in rum syrup or sprinkle them with liqueur. You can find this dessert among Mashed's absolute best desserts in every state, and we're sure you can guess which state takes this cake.

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO