No matter what industry you operate in, earning the trust of prospects and clients is essential if you want your business to be a success. While most entrepreneurs focus on gaining a prospect's trust during the sales phase, it is even more important that you continue to build that trust after you have finished onboarding. As you build trust, you avoid miscommunications and improve retention, ensuring that those clients you worked so hard to gain will become a recurring source of income.

ECONOMY ・ 14 DAYS AGO