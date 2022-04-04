ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, VA

Author, expert on LGBTQ+ issues picked by VSU to lead new office on diversity and inclusion

By Bill Atkinson, The Progress-Index
 2 days ago

ETTRICK — A three-time Virginia State University degree holder and expert on gender-identity issues has been picked by the school to lead its new office on diversity and inclusion within the VSU community.

Dr. A.C. Fowlkes is chief executive officer of Fowlkes Consulting, a business group that specializes in LGBTQ+ sensitivity and transgender inclusion topics. Among the industries advised by his firm are financial, educational, aerospace, correctional and psychiatric sectors.

Fowlkes will helm the new VSU Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging, which will focus on engaging students, VSU employees and the surrounding areas through workshops and other training to increase awareness of people with multiple minority statuses. Those statuses also includes gender-identity and religious minorities, and people with disabilities.

VSU said Monday the goal of the office is to "promote good relations and practices toward historically marginalized populations and will work within the VSU community to support people who may be subject to discrimination."

Fowlkes is an LGBTQ+ subject matter expert and a frequent contributor to Forbes Magazine. He also sits on the board of directors of the Trevor Project, a crisis support group for young people in the LGBTQ+ community.

According to his biographical sketch on his company's website, Fowlkes "has mastered the art of making uncomfortable subjects comfortable."

“I am excited to be the first to lead this new office," Fowlkes said in a statement released by the university Monday morning. "Having the opportunity to give back to an institution that poured so much into me when I was a student is an assignment that I do not take lightly.”

In Monday's announcement, VSU president Dr. Makola Abdullah said that Fowlkes, as a transgender man "has made clear his profound appreciation of diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace." Abdullah said Fowlkes will be "invaluable" to the ODIB's success as it launches and grows its mission.

"The new office supports Virginia State University's strategic plan by ensuring a personable, stable, nurturing holistic atmosphere for all," Abdullah said in the statement.

Fowlkes holds three degrees from VSU, including a doctorate in health psychology with a clinical specialization.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is a journalist and daily news coach for USA TODAY Network's Atlantic Region which includes Virginia. He is based in Petersburg, Virginia. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Author, expert on LGBTQ+ issues picked by VSU to lead new office on diversity and inclusion

