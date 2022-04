NEW ORLEANS – North Carolina gave Kansas all it could handle in Monday night's national championship game here in the Big Easy, but these Tar Heels by the time the final horn sounded were the literal definition of walking wounded. In their 72-69 loss to the Jayhawks, each of the Tar Heels' top three scorers went down with various maladies, and off-the-bench hero Puff Johnson added himself to the lengthy injury list late after vomiting on the court (and later in the trash can just off the court) following a blow to the stomach.

